search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Thick layer of smog engulfs Delhi, air quality falls to 'very poor' category

ANI
Published Nov 29, 2018, 3:52 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2018, 3:52 pm IST
SAFAR has predicted that the air quality of the region is likely to show slight improvement due to the change in wind speed.
According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the capital in the morning was recorded 335, considered as 'very poor'. (Representational image | ANI)
 According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the capital in the morning was recorded 335, considered as 'very poor'. (Representational image | ANI)

New Delhi: A thick blanket of haze and smog enveloped Delhi and its surrounding regions on Thursday with the pollution further intoxicating the atmosphere and the air quality plummeting to 'very poor' category.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the capital in the morning was recorded 335, considered as 'very poor'.

 

The AQI between the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 falls under the category of poor. 300-400 is considered as 'very poor' and range between 401-500 falls under the category as 'hazardous'.

The forecasting agency has predicted that the air quality of the region is likely to show slight improvement due to the change in wind speed.

"The air quality is very poor. It is likely to improve due to a slight increase in wind speed but will remain in very poor for the next two days and then increase. Due to cold front up in the north, the wind speed has increased so a decline is expected. However, at the time of withdrawal after 2-3 days, a lot of moisture may enter in Delhi which is not favourable for air quality. The contribution from stubble biomass is nil," it said.

Speaking to ANI, Richa Bhardwaj, a resident of Pitampura said, "The pollution level is so high that even the masks are not working properly. Being the middle class, buying masks every week is pinching our pockets. The government must take some substantial steps in order to curb the menace."

Amish Gupta, a tea seller in Noida, also complained about the increasing pollution in the national capital and stated that being asthmatic, the toxic air is making it difficult for him to be outdoors for long hours. "My business is such that I have to be outdoors for more than 11 hours in a day. I am asthmatic and sometimes suffer from breathlessness and fatigue. I hope this issue gets resolved at the earliest," he said.

According to the findings of the State of Global Air 2018 report released by the Health Effect Institute (HEI) in Boston on April 17, air pollution remains among the top killers worldwide.

"Long-term exposure to outdoor and indoor air pollution has contributed to 6.1 million premature deaths from stroke, heart attack, lung cancer, and chronic lung disease and to a loss of 106 million life years lost worldwide in 2016. This makes air pollution the fourth-highest cause of death among all health risks, after high blood pressure, diet, and smoking," the report stated.

The report also revealed that more than 7 billion people or 95 per cent of the world population residing across the globe breathe toxic and unsafe air. 

...
Tags: delhi air quality, air pollution, delhi air pollution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Twilight fan reveals how Edward impregnated Bella despite being a vampire

Ten years since Breaking Dawn was first released, fans are still talking about one potential plot hole from the book and movie.
 

UNESCO adds reggae music to global cultural heritage list

Musical style joined list of cultural traditions including horsemanship of Spanish Riding School in Vienna, Mongolian camel-coaxing ritual and Czech puppetry. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google Doodle commemorates 400th birth anniversary of Spanish artist Murillo

Born in Seville in late December 1617, Murillo was famous for his impressive and unorthodox use of colour in his paintings.
 

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga old vs new - which one offers more space?

The first-gen Ertiga didn’t fare quite well in terms of third-row kneeroom.
 

DeepVeer wedding: Ranveer knew Deepika’s the one, wanted marriage 3 years back

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.
 

Holy Cow: Australia’s giant steer has internet in splits

Australian media say Knickers is believed to be the tallest steer in the country and weighs about 1.4 tons. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Anti-Sterlite firing: CBI registers case of dacoity, robbery against TN police

The Tamil Nadu Police had opened fire on protestors on the 100th day of protests as locals allegedly turned violent demanding the closure of Sterlite copper plant, a unit of Vedanta group over purported pollution concerns killing 13 people, the police had claimed. (Photo: File | AFP)

Nothing secret about vision document on Taj, SC tells UP govt

The Supreme Court told the Uttar Pradesh government that the vision document on the Taj Mahal, being prepared by the Delhi School of Planning and Architecture, should be made public. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra passes 16 pc reservation for Marathas in education, jobs

The Maratha community, which comprises over 30 per cent of the state's population, has been seeking reservation in government jobs and education for a long time. (Photo: PTI)

Kartarpur could be 'new beginning' of reconciliation between India, Pak: Mehbooba

Mehbooba Mufti also called for facilitation of bilateral trade and people to people contact to make borders 'irrelevant'. (Photo: File)

Just look at facts, not tweets: French Ambassador to India on Rafale deal

Ziegler, when asked about the ongoing controversy over Rafale deal, said, 'My very short and simple answer to that is, just look at the facts and not at the tweets.' (Photo: Twitter | @FranceinIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham