search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana's missing transgender candidate turns up at police station

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 29, 2018, 11:30 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2018, 11:30 am IST
On questioning about whereabouts, she refused to give the statement to the police and said she will reveal all details in court on Thursday.
Chandramukhi, the only transgender candidate, is contesting the elections from Goshamahal as a candidate of the Bahujan Left Front and was missing since Tuesday. (Photo: ANI | File)
 Chandramukhi, the only transgender candidate, is contesting the elections from Goshamahal as a candidate of the Bahujan Left Front and was missing since Tuesday. (Photo: ANI | File)

Hyderabad: Missing transgender candidate M Chandramukhi, who is contesting the Telangana assembly elections, turned up at a police station late on Wednesday night, IANS reported.

Chandramukhi, the only transgender candidate, is contesting the elections from Goshamahal as a candidate of the Bahujan Left Front and was missing since Tuesday. She reported Banjara Hills police station with her lawyer and some members of the transgender community.

 

On questioning about the whereabouts, she refused to give the statement to the police and said she will reveal all details in court on Thursday.

Some of her supporters said that two persons had come to meet her after which her mobile phone was switched off and was kidnapped.

After examining CCTV footage, police said, Chandramukhi left her house on her own and was seen walking alone. She had masked her face to hide her identity.

...
Tags: telangana assembly elections, m chandramukhi, hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DeepVeer wedding: Ranveer knew Deepika’s the one, wanted marriage 3 years back

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.
 

Holy Cow: Australia’s giant steer has internet in splits

Australian media say Knickers is believed to be the tallest steer in the country and weighs about 1.4 tons. (Photo: AP)
 

Realme U1 with 25MP selfie camera, 6.3-inch display launched

The device comes in Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, and Fiery Gold colour variants.
 

Mum dies from rare dementia years after catching it from own baby while pregnant

Cells from the foetus that contained the toxic proteins are thought to have traveled across the placenta into her bloodstream, before lodging in her brain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women get better sleep next to dogs than their partners: study

Women who had at least one cat weren’t found to get the same feeling from their felines (Photo: Pixabay)
 

PETA complaint prompts youth being arrested for running over dog with car in Mumbai

The vehicle was impounded by the police and the accused was arrested and later released on bail.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Watch: ISRO launches India's best-ever high-resolution earth imaging satellite

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today launched India's best-ever high-resolution earth imaging satellite, HysIS. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

J&K: Voting for 5th phase of panchayat polls underway

For hassle-free voting, the poll body has set up as many as 2,512 polling stations across the region including 1,743 in Jammu division and 769 in Kashmir Valley. (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan Cong promises to waive farm loans, provide free education to women

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and chairman of the manifesto committee Harish Choudhary released the party manifesto. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

SC to hear Alok Verma's plea challenging government order today

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi is likely to consider the response of Verma given in a sealed cover on the findings of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in the preliminary inquiry against him. (Photo: File)

Delhi on alert as farmers march into city today for 2-day protest

This march would be the second major farmers’ protest in two months in the national capital. (Photo: ANI |Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham