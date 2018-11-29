Telangana's missing transgender candidate turns up at police station

Chandramukhi, the only transgender candidate, is contesting the elections from Goshamahal as a candidate of the Bahujan Left Front and was missing since Tuesday. (Photo: ANI | File)

Hyderabad: Missing transgender candidate M Chandramukhi, who is contesting the Telangana assembly elections, turned up at a police station late on Wednesday night, IANS reported.

Chandramukhi, the only transgender candidate, is contesting the elections from Goshamahal as a candidate of the Bahujan Left Front and was missing since Tuesday. She reported Banjara Hills police station with her lawyer and some members of the transgender community.

On questioning about the whereabouts, she refused to give the statement to the police and said she will reveal all details in court on Thursday.

Some of her supporters said that two persons had come to meet her after which her mobile phone was switched off and was kidnapped.

After examining CCTV footage, police said, Chandramukhi left her house on her own and was seen walking alone. She had masked her face to hide her identity.