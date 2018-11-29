search on deccanchronicle.com
GST, demonetisation ruined economy: BSP president Mayawati

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Nov 29, 2018, 12:37 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2018, 2:57 am IST
The TRS government was being run on the directions of the BJP and Congress, says BDP president.
Nirmal: BSP president Mayawati said there was a huge negative impact on the Indian economy and various sectors because of the GST and demonetisation of high-value notes. She said that the poor got badly affected and faced financial burden with the huge hike in the prices of petrol and diesel and LPG cylinders.

The BSP leader said it was high time that growing poverty and unemployment in the country was tackled.  Speaking at a public meeting here in Nirmal, Ms Mayawati said corruption increased many folds at the state and Centre and the TRS government was being run on the directions of the BJP and Congress.

 

She said that her party would implement welfare schemes in Telangana like the schemes they had implemented in Uttar Pradesh with the inspiration of late Kanshiram and B.R Ambedkar and work for the welfare of all the sections of the society if people brought the BSP to power in the state.

Ms Mayawati said they would focus more on implementation of the promises  instead of just giving promises like other parties and appealed to the people  to vote for the BSP candidates contesting  from various constituencies from Nirmal districts.

