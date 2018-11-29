search on deccanchronicle.com
Police can conduct inquiry into complaint against A R Murugadoss: Madras HC

Adjourning the matter by two weeks, the judge said the interim order (not to arrest the petitioner) will continue till then.
A.R.Murugadoss, the director of Tamil film Sarkar.
Chennai: The Madras high court has permitted the police to conduct an inquiry into the complaint against A.R.Murugadoss, the director of the Tamil film Sarkar, starring popular film star Vijay, which came under harsh attack from the ruling AIADMK party for allegedly depicting certain scenes against the party.

When the anticipatory bail petition filed by Murugadoss came up for hearing before Justice G.K.Ilanthiraiyan, his counsel Vivek submitted that the petitioner will not give any undertaking that he will not criticise any government policy in any future film to be directed by him, as sought for by the prosecution.

 

State public prosecutor A.Natarajan submitted that then at this stage, a case has to be registered and investigation has to be done. The judge said the police can conduct an inquiry into the complaint and if cognisable offence was made out, register a case, if not close the case and inform the court.

Adjourning the matter by two weeks, the judge said the interim order (not to arrest the petitioner) will continue till then.

Tags: a.r.murugadoss, sarkar, madras high court, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




