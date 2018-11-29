search on deccanchronicle.com
Not in Pak's interest to allow use of its territory for terror: Imran Khan

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Nov 29, 2018, 5:28 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2018, 5:28 pm IST
On resolving the Kashmir issue, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said, 'Gesture for peace can't be one-sided.'
 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said 'nothing is impossible' when it comes to Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Pitching for peaceful ties with India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that it is not in interest of the people of his country to allow use of Pakistan's territory for terror outside.

He said that the mindset of the people of Pakistan has changed and they want peace with India.

 

On punishing the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, the Pakistan Prime Minister said, “there are UN sanctions against Hafiz Saeed. There is already a clampdown on the JuD chief.”

On resolving the Kashmir issue, the Pakistan Prime Minister said, “Gesture for peace can't be one-sided.”

He further said that “nothing is impossible” when it comes to Kashmir.

“Let us talk. I am ready for talks on any issue. There can't be a military solution for Kashmir,” Imran Khan said.

Imran Khan also expressed his interest to meet his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I will be happy to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and talk to him,” the Pakistan Prime Minister said.

“We are willing to wait for (general) elections to get over in India for a gesture from New Delhi,” Imran Khan said.

...
