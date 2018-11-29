search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kolkata mall tells mother to breastfeed baby in washroom, sparks outrage

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Nov 29, 2018, 8:05 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2018, 8:08 pm IST
After the woman narrated her ordeal, the mall first responded by telling her to do her 'home chores at home'.
The woman said she lives in Behala, which is several kilometres away from the mall. (Photo: Facebook)
 The woman said she lives in Behala, which is several kilometres away from the mall. (Photo: Facebook)

Kolkata: A woman trying to breastfeed her 7-month-old baby in a prominent city mall was allegedly asked by its employees to do it in a washroom, triggering outrage on the social media following which the mall authorities expressed regret. 

In the Facebook page of the mall, she said she was also turned away by a number of stores on different floors to use their trial rooms before being finally allowed by a garment store on the second floor on November 27. 

 

The woman said she lives in Behala, which is several kilometres away from the mall. After she narrated her ordeal, the mall initially responded in a nonchalant manner. 

"Funny you found this to be an issue because breastfeeding is not allowed on the floor for a number of reasons..... this big place that we have is meant for shopping(.) so with all due respect madam please make sure you do your home chores at your home and not in the mall or at least plan it before hand," the mall's management replied in a post. 

The authorities, however, deleted it later and came out with another post: "Breastfeeding is not allowed on the floor in public area. We can make arrangements but we apologise our staff told you to do that in the washroom which we are sorry about." 

They said the initial response was posted by the agency deputed to manage the mall's Facebook page and action is being taken against it. 

"We have provision for baby changing/feeding room, kids toilet etc on every floor. Unfortunately as the mall is not fully operational and partly under renovation, all services are not active. But 1 baby changing room on 1st level alongwith kids toilet is available," the mall authorities said in another post the next day. 

However, the issue sparked derision on Facebook with one person commenting: "I am sure you have restaurants at your mall. Please move those to the toilet. Because if a baby can be breastfed in a toilet, an adult sure as hell can eat (there)." 

Another said: "Besides that baby changing room, please make an attitude-changing room and spend a whole lotta time there".

...
Tags: breastfeeding awareness, kolkata mall
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman's baby bump turns out to be 25 kg stone cyst

Keely had first noticed that she was gaining weight in 2014, but did not give it much thought.
 

Man obsessed with Fifty Shades of Grey left girlfriend tied to be raped by stranger

Police later arrested the boyfriend, and the other man, 22, at the hotel. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Delhi EV Draft Policy: Price of petrol, diesel cars, parking charges could go up

The parking surcharge is subject to revision once every year
 

Virat Kohli calls for release of beaten Jaipur elephant still being used for rides

Kohli's plea comes after a group of American tourists witnessed eight men violently beating the elephant at Amber Fort in June 2017. (Photo: PTI)
 

Google seeks to get rid of mosquitoes by releasing millions of infected males

This process is aimed at eventually killing off the population of mosquitoes (Photo: AFP)
 

Toss in shorts? Twitterati blasts Virat Kohli for inappropriate outfit in tour game

What took Twitterati by surprise was when Virat Kohli walked for the toss wearing shorts, whereas his rival captain Sam Whiteman was seen in the team’s official kit. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rishi Kapoor's ancestral house in Peshawar to be turned into museum

The Kapoor Haveli in Qissa Khwani Bazar was built by Basheswarnath Kapoor, the father of Bollywood icon Prithviraj Kapoor. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @Kapoor-Haveli-Peshawar)

Sachin is a 'pilot', I'm just a servant, says his BJP rival Yoonus Khan

BJP leader Yoonus Khan said the election in Tonk will be on the basis of performance and agenda. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @yoonuskhanbjp)

BJP releases manifesto for Telangana, promises free cows during festivals

The manifesto, released Thursday by state BJP president K Laxman, also promised a legislation to prevent 'forcible religious conversions' made by offering money and other inducements. (Photo: File/DC)

Not in Pak's interest to allow use of its territory for terror: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said 'nothing is impossible' when it comes to Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

CBI vs CBI: Alok Verma tells SC tenure of chief cannot be altered

Attorney General K K Venugopal opposed the plea of Verma and others that the government should have gone back to the selection panel for divesting the CBI Director of his duties and sending him on leave. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham