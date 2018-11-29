search on deccanchronicle.com
K Chandrasekhar Rao is 'Khao Commission Rao': Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Nov 29, 2018, 12:45 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Mr Gandhi said that Modi asked the people not to elect him as PM but as chowkidar and now people are saying that ‘Chowkidar is a chor.”
Congress president Rahul Gandhi
Hyderabad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi said there is a threat to the nation from the RSS and the BJP, and the TRS and MIM are supporting and helping them. 

Addressing a public meeting at Karwan, Mr Gandhi termed the Assembly elections as the semifinal ahead of the 2019 general elections. “We are united to defeat the RSS and the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dividing the nation and spreading hatred,” he said.

 

He said Mr Modi and Telangana Chief Minster K. Chandrasekhar Rao had been encouraging corruption and were looting the country. KCR is getting a commission by restructuring projects and enhancing the costs. He said KCR stood for ‘Khao Commission Rao.’

Mr Rahul Gandhi said that Mr Modi earlier had said “Acche din aayenge (good days will come). Modi asked the people not to elect him as Prime Minister but as chowkidar and now people are saying that ‘Chowkidar is a chor.”

“Earlier, he was talking about corruption, unemployment and farmers and now he is maintaining silence on these topics,” the Congress president pointed out. He asked when Mr Modi had waived liabilities up to Rs 30 lakh crores payable by 15 persons, he should have waived the loans of farmers as well. He promised that the Congress would waive the loans of farmers in Telangana state if voted to power.

Referring to the Rafale deal, Mr Rahul Gandhi said Mr Modi had allowed Anil Ambani to gain `30,000 crore benefit from the deal. Mr Modi had removed the CBI director at midnight. “He has degraded constitutional institutions like CBI, RBI, ECI and Supreme Court by inducting RSS people,” Mr Rahul Gandhi said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that the TD which had fought with the Congress for three decades was unitiing with it in the interest of the nation. 

“The NDA government has destabilised constitutional institutions. In the Modi regime minorities were feeling insecure and harassed,” he said.

He pointed out that the TD and Congress had opposed the instant triple talaq bill but the TRS had supported it. “Likeminded parties are uniting against the NDA while MIM is supporting TRS which in return is supporting BJP,” he said. 

...
Tags: congress president rahul gandhi, prime minister narendra modi, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




