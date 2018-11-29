Isro begins countdown to put 31 satellites in orbit

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle carrying the earth observation satellite Hyper Spectral Imaging Satellite (HysIS) is being taken to the launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district on Wednesday.

Nellore: The stage is set for the launch of PSLV-C43/ HysIS satellite along with thirty foreign satellites at 9.58 am on Thursday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Shar in Sriharikota.

The countdown for the launch of the mission started today at 5:58 am and has been progressing smoothly with fuel filling operations.

The launch is scheduled for 9.58 am IST on November 29, 2018.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is a four-stage launch vehicle with alternating solid and liquid stages. PSLV-C43 is the ‘Core Alone’ version of the PSLV, which is the lightest version of the PSLV. This is the 13th mission of the PSLV using thus configuration, with no strap-on motors.

The satellites carried on board will be injected into two different orbits. The primary satellite HySIS will be placed in a 636 km polar sun synchronous orbit and will fly over the poles and will always be facing the sun. All the co-passenger satellites will be placed in a sun-synchronous orbit 504 km above the earth. The fourth stage will be restarted twice to achieve this.

Meanwhile, Isro chairman Dr K Sivan was busy offering prayers at Tirumala for the success of the mission and also at the shrine of Lord Siva at Srikalahasthi and goddess Changala Parameswari temple at Sullurpeta. This is apparently a regular practice with Isro’s chairman Dr K. Sivan.