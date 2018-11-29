search on deccanchronicle.com
If PM can forgive crores of 15 people, then should let go farmers' loan: Rahul

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2018, 12:22 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2018, 12:22 pm IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi Thursday charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken every single promise made by him.
Hyderabad: Congress President Rahul Gandhi Thursday charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken every single promise made by him.

Making a strong pitch for farm loan waiver, he said, "...if the Prime Minister of India can forgive three lakh fifty thousand crore of 15 people...the richest people in the country, then he should be ready to forgive the loan of India's farmers".

 

"We are not asking for any free gift for farmers; we are just saying that whatever you do, you treat everyone fairly. If you are treating the richest people in the country, and you are giving them loan waiver, then you owe that to the farmers of the country", Gandhi said.

The Congress has been accusing the Modi government of indulging in crony capitalism from time to time, a charge which has been vehemently denied by the saffron party.

Addressing a convention on "KG to PG recognised institutions in Telangana for 'Change and Existence" here, he alleged that Modi has broken every single promise of his, including that of being an honest Prime Minister. Assembly elections are scheduled in Telangana on December 7.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, pm modi, farmers loan, telangana assembly elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




