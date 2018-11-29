Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana to launch his own political party

Lakshminarayana had called a meeting of his followers on Monday and even invited leaders of Lok Satta, Telangana Praja Party, and Aam Aadmi Party. All of them announced their support to the former IPS officer. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Former Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and IPS officer VV Lakshminarayana has announced that he will soon launch his own political party.

"It has been decided in our volunteers' meeting held on November 26 that my political entry should be done through my own political party, as per their suggestions. The name of the new party, its modalities, date and place of the launch of the party, and other details will soon be announced," read a statement from Lakshminarayana.

He had called a meeting of his followers on Monday and even invited leaders of Lok Satta, Telangana Praja Party, and Aam Aadmi Party. All of them announced their support to the former IPS officer. Lok Satta founder Jaya Prakash Narayana had even offered to take the reins of his party. Lakshminarayana said that he would consider the offer.

VV Lakshminarayana is famous in Telugu states as he was the Joint Director of CBI, who investigated and filed charge sheets against YSR Congress Party supremo YS Jaganmohan Reddy in economic offence cases.