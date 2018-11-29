search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Fire breaks out on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Zero' set, actor leaves unhurt

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Nov 29, 2018, 8:45 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2018, 8:45 pm IST
Shah Rukh Khan was present on the set when the fire broke out in the evening but was unhurt and left the set later, police said.
‘Zero’ is slated for release on December 21. (Photo: File)
 ‘Zero’ is slated for release on December 21. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film ‘Zero’ in Mumbai's Film City on Thursday, police said.

Shah Rukh Khan was present on the set when the fire broke out in the evening but was unhurt and left the set later, police said.

 

There were no reports of any casualty, Vinay Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire, he added.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, lights, shooting materials, ropes and curtains, he said.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the studio, he said.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot.

‘Zero’ is slated for release on December 21.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays a vertically challenged man who falls in love with a NASA scientist.

'Zero' also stars Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Javed Jaffrey and R Madhavan.

Actors Salman Khan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji have cameo appearances in the film.

...
Tags: fire, mumbai fire, fire on sets of zero, shah rukh khan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman's baby bump turns out to be 25 kg stone cyst

Keely had first noticed that she was gaining weight in 2014, but did not give it much thought.
 

Man obsessed with Fifty Shades of Grey left girlfriend tied to be raped by stranger

Police later arrested the boyfriend, and the other man, 22, at the hotel. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Delhi EV Draft Policy: Price of petrol, diesel cars, parking charges could go up

The parking surcharge is subject to revision once every year
 

Virat Kohli calls for release of beaten Jaipur elephant still being used for rides

Kohli's plea comes after a group of American tourists witnessed eight men violently beating the elephant at Amber Fort in June 2017. (Photo: PTI)
 

Google seeks to get rid of mosquitoes by releasing millions of infected males

This process is aimed at eventually killing off the population of mosquitoes (Photo: AFP)
 

Toss in shorts? Twitterati blasts Virat Kohli for inappropriate outfit in tour game

What took Twitterati by surprise was when Virat Kohli walked for the toss wearing shorts, whereas his rival captain Sam Whiteman was seen in the team’s official kit. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IAF and US air force to conduct joint exercise in West Bengal next month

The exercise will be held from December 3 to 14. (Representational Image | Facebook Screengrab/ @IndianAirForce)

Justice Kurian Joseph, part of controversial presser against ex-CJI, retires

Justice Kurian Joseph was part of the five-judge constitution bench, which in unanimous decision had turned down the Centre's plea for considering overall population of SC/ST for granting quota for them and had declined to refer the matter to a larger bench. (Photo: File)

Kolkata mall tells mother to breastfeed baby in washroom, sparks outrage

The woman said she lives in Behala, which is several kilometres away from the mall. (Photo: Facebook)

Rishi Kapoor's ancestral house in Peshawar to be turned into museum

The Kapoor Haveli in Qissa Khwani Bazar was built by Basheswarnath Kapoor, the father of Bollywood icon Prithviraj Kapoor. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @Kapoor-Haveli-Peshawar)

Sachin is a 'pilot', I'm just a servant, says his BJP rival Yoonus Khan

BJP leader Yoonus Khan said the election in Tonk will be on the basis of performance and agenda. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @yoonuskhanbjp)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham