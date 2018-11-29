Fire breaks out on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Zero' set, actor leaves unhurt

‘Zero’ is slated for release on December 21. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film ‘Zero’ in Mumbai's Film City on Thursday, police said.

Shah Rukh Khan was present on the set when the fire broke out in the evening but was unhurt and left the set later, police said.

There were no reports of any casualty, Vinay Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire, he added.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, lights, shooting materials, ropes and curtains, he said.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the studio, he said.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot.

‘Zero’ is slated for release on December 21.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays a vertically challenged man who falls in love with a NASA scientist.

'Zero' also stars Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Javed Jaffrey and R Madhavan.

Actors Salman Khan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji have cameo appearances in the film.