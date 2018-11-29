search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ensure poll law is not violated in campaigning: EC to Twitter, Facebook

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2018, 8:34 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2018, 8:34 am IST
EC flagged reported violations of election laws relating to campaign in 'silence period' of 48 hrs before polling begins to Twitter and FB.
Instead of writing to the two parties, the EC preferred to write to Twitter and Facebook, urging them to ensure that election law is not violated. (Photo: File)
 Instead of writing to the two parties, the EC preferred to write to Twitter and Facebook, urging them to ensure that election law is not violated. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission Wednesday flagged reported violations of election laws relating to campaign in the 'silence period' of 48 hours before polling begins to Twitter and Facebook.

The poll panel's letter to the social media giants comes against the backdrop of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the BJP reportedly asking voters of Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on the internet platforms to cast ballot in their favour.

 

Instead of writing to the two parties, the EC preferred to write to Twitter and Facebook, urging them to ensure that election law is not violated.

"The tweets could be taken out by the company," a senior functionary said on the condition of anonymity.

Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act prohibits display of any election matter by means of television or similar apparatus, during the period of 48 hours before the hour fixed for conclusion of polls.

Social media does not fall under the ambit of the law.

The EC's director general (communication), Dhirendra Ojha, told reporters here that the letter "has not been written against the backdrop" of the tweets.

He said the two social media majors have been reminded of the provisions of section 126.

A Congress slogan urging people to vote for the party was appended below the two tweets of Gandhi.

BJP Madhya Pradesh had retweeted a tweet by a spokesperson urging people of MP to vote for the party.

...
Tags: election commission, madhya pradesh assembly elections, twitter, facebook
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Holy Cow: Australia’s giant steer has internet in splits

Australian media say Knickers is believed to be the tallest steer in the country and weighs about 1.4 tons. (Photo: AP)
 

Realme U1 with 25MP selfie camera, 6.3-inch display launched

The device comes in Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, and Fiery Gold colour variants.
 

Mum dies from rare dementia years after catching it from own baby while pregnant

Cells from the foetus that contained the toxic proteins are thought to have traveled across the placenta into her bloodstream, before lodging in her brain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women get better sleep next to dogs than their partners: study

Women who had at least one cat weren’t found to get the same feeling from their felines (Photo: Pixabay)
 

PETA complaint prompts youth being arrested for running over dog with car in Mumbai

The vehicle was impounded by the police and the accused was arrested and later released on bail.
 

Before Mithali Raj row, BCCI official interfered in men's team selection too: Report

While the fiasco surrounding Raj has becoming a hot topic of debate in Indian cricket, according to reports, a senior BCCI administrator recently interfered with the men's team selection too and tried to appoint an interim captain in one of the Asia Cup games played in the UAE during September 2018, which was eventually won by the Men in Blue. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India should have been USD 5-6 trillion economy by now: Pranab Mukherjee

However, the former President appreciated the country's achievements in the field of science and technology. (Photo: Twitter)

Ajit Jogi admitted to hospital in Mumbai after breathing problem

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh founder, Ajit Jogi, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after he faced breathing problem. (Photo: File | PTI)

Ahead of 2019 polls, govt slashes GDP growth data during UPA

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) estimated that India’s GDP grew by 8.5 per cent in the financial year 2010-11 (April 2010 to March 2011) and not at 10.3 per cent as previously estimated.(Photo: AFP)

Tamil Nadu government to build 1 lakh concrete houses for Gaja victims

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami sipping tea at a shop in Thiruthuraipoondi, Thiruvarur district, on Wednesday during his visit to cyclone-affected areas. Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, ministers Sellur K. Raju and R.B. Udhayakumar are also seen. (Photo: DC)

Naveen Patnaik releases stamps to mark hockey tourney

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik releases the set of five postage stamps on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham