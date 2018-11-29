Delhi on alert as farmers march into city today for 2-day protest

This march would be the second major farmers’ protest in two months in the national capital. (Photo: ANI |Twitter)

New Delhi: Over 1,000 policemen will be deployed in New Delhi on Thursday on view of thousand farmers reaching Delhi as part of the two-day Kisan Mukti March.

The farmers will assembly at the Ramlila Maidan in Central Delhi and plan to march to Parliament Street on Friday. They are demanding a special three-week joint session of Parliament to discuss the agricultural crisis.

This march would be the second major farmers’ protest in two months in the national capital. The organisers said they expect 12,000 to 15,000 on Thursday and around 40,000 farmers to march to Parliament Street on Friday.

On October 2, at least 20 people, including police personnel were injured in a clash between protesters and security personnel on NH-24 when Delhi police denied entry to thousands of farmers into the city.

A Delhi government spokesperson said they have arranged around 260 mobile toilets, drinking water tankers and ambulances for the protesters.

The organisers said the farmers will start entering Delhi after 5 pm on Thursday from Anand Vihar, Nizamuddin, Brijwasan, Majnu Ka Tila and Kishangarh, to reach Ramlila Maidan.

The farmers will release a charter of demands on Friday after assembling at Parliament Street.