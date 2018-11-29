At Kartarpur, Imran Khan rakes up Kashmir

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday performed the ground-breaking of the four kilometers long Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate the Indian Sikh community – more than seven decades after the Partition.

The corridor will be completed by November next year and will allow visa-free entry to Indian Sikhs to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of the Ravi river, in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev spent 18 years.

Addressing the cheering Sikh yatris (pilgrims), Prime Minister Imran Khan said he supported good ties with India.

“The only issue between Pakistan and India is Kashmir,” he said, adding “all it needs is just two capable leaderships to resolve this issue. Just imagine the potential we have if our relationships get strong. If India takes one step forward, we will take two steps forward in friendship.”

An Indian delegation, including minister for food Harsimrat Kaur Badal, minister for housing Hardeep S Puri, Punjab minister for local government, Navjot Singh Sidhu and several Indian journalists attended the historic event.