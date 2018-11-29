search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

At Kartarpur, Imran Khan rakes up Kashmir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Nov 29, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2018, 12:37 am IST
Pakistan PM says able leadership will help both nations increase their potential.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday performed the ground-breaking of the four kilometers long Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate the Indian Sikh community – more than seven decades after the Partition.

The corridor will be completed by November next year and will allow visa-free entry to Indian Sikhs to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of the Ravi river, in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev spent 18 years.

 

Addressing the cheering Sikh yatris (pilgrims), Prime Minister Imran Khan said he supported good ties with India.

“The only issue between Pakistan and India is Kashmir,” he said, adding “all it needs is just two capable leaderships to resolve this issue. Just imagine the potential we have if our relationships get strong. If India takes one step forward, we will take two steps forward in friendship.”

An Indian delegation, including minister for food Harsimrat Kaur Badal, minister for housing Hardeep S Puri, Punjab minister for local government, Navjot Singh Sidhu and several Indian journalists attended the historic event.

...
Tags: pakistan prime minister imran khan, kartarpur, indian sikh community, kashmir


Related Stories

Navjot Singh Sidhu can win even in Pakistan, says Imran Khan


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Holy Cow: Australia’s giant steer has internet in splits

Australian media say Knickers is believed to be the tallest steer in the country and weighs about 1.4 tons. (Photo: AP)
 

Realme U1 with 25MP selfie camera, 6.3-inch display launched

The device comes in Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, and Fiery Gold colour variants.
 

Mum dies from rare dementia years after catching it from own baby while pregnant

Cells from the foetus that contained the toxic proteins are thought to have traveled across the placenta into her bloodstream, before lodging in her brain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women get better sleep next to dogs than their partners: study

Women who had at least one cat weren’t found to get the same feeling from their felines (Photo: Pixabay)
 

PETA complaint prompts youth being arrested for running over dog with car in Mumbai

The vehicle was impounded by the police and the accused was arrested and later released on bail.
 

Before Mithali Raj row, BCCI official interfered in men's team selection too: Report

While the fiasco surrounding Raj has becoming a hot topic of debate in Indian cricket, according to reports, a senior BCCI administrator recently interfered with the men's team selection too and tried to appoint an interim captain in one of the Asia Cup games played in the UAE during September 2018, which was eventually won by the Men in Blue. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In photos: DeepVeer dazzle in ivory and gold ensemble for Mumbai reception

The newly wed will also have a wedding celebration party in Mumbai on December 1. (Photo: AP)

Imran Khan's reference to Kashmir during pious occasion regrettable: MEA

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a historic corridor linking two revered gurdwaras on both sides of the border. (Photo: AP)

Hope don't have to wait for Sidhu to be PM for peace between India, Pak: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said the citizens of both countries want peace and it is just the leadership which needs to be on the same page. (Photo: ANI)

Determination necessary to solve Kashmir issue with India: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said India and Pakistan need more steps like this (Kartarpur Corridor) for peace in the South Asian region. (Photo: ANI)

If Berlin Wall can fall, India-Pak mistrust can also be removed: Harsimrat Badal

'Today this corridor will bring everyone together ... It will bring joy and peace to both countries,' Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham