search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Anti-Sterlite firing: CBI registers case of dacoity, robbery against TN police

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2018, 3:48 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2018, 3:54 pm IST
Case has been registered against unidentified policemen, revenue dept on complaint from K Arjunan, District Secretary, CPI-M.
The Tamil Nadu Police had opened fire on protestors on the 100th day of protests as locals allegedly turned violent demanding the closure of Sterlite copper plant, a unit of Vedanta group over purported pollution concerns killing 13 people, the police had claimed. (Photo: File | AFP)
 The Tamil Nadu Police had opened fire on protestors on the 100th day of protests as locals allegedly turned violent demanding the closure of Sterlite copper plant, a unit of Vedanta group over purported pollution concerns killing 13 people, the police had claimed. (Photo: File | AFP)

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a fresh case of criminal conspiracy, robbery, dacoity and disobeying law to cause injury against police and revenue department officials of Tamil Nadu in connection with the firing on anti-Sterlite protestors on May 22 in Thoothukudi in which 13 people were killed, officials said Thursday.

This is the second case pertaining to the incident.

 

The case has been registered against unidentified officials of police and revenue department on the basis of a complaint from K Arjunan, District Secretary, CPI-M.

The agency has covered most of the issues raised in Arjunan's complaint in its FIR dated October 8, officials said.

"Perusal of written complaint dated May 29, 2018 discloses prima facie commission of offence...by unknown persons and public servants from police and revenue department," the FIR said.

The fresh FIR has been registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, public servants disobeying law with intent to cause injury to any person, framing incorrect document to cause injury, robbery, dacoity, criminal intimidation and acts done in furtherance of common intention.

Acting on a batch of petitions related to the police firing, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had on August 14 asked the premier investigative agency to probe the incident.

The Tamil Nadu Police had opened fire on protestors on the 100th day of protests as locals allegedly turned violent demanding the closure of Sterlite copper plant, a unit of Vedanta group over purported pollution concerns killing 13 people, the police had claimed.

The 13 deaths drew widespread condemnation by opposition political parties, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the state.

The petitions which sought relief for the victims, registration of murder case against police officers for allegedly deploying snipers, a probe by a high court judge and the CBI, were heard by a division bench of Justices C T Selvam and Basheer Ahmed.

"It can hardly be expected that any investigation either into the wrong doings of the protesters or of the police or administration would inspire confidence if entrusted to agencies of this state," the bench had said.

It had further said that the state government was liable to answer certain questions over the firing as it noted that the absence of the district collector was rather unusual in the face of definite input of anti-social elements infiltrating the 100th day protest, which prompted promulgation of ban orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the area.

Also, the bench had noted that police firing was ordered by an official who was not a jurisdictional executive magistrate and admittedly on his assuming powers which he did not possess. "Caesar's wife must be above suspicion and not only must justice be done it must also be seen to be done," it had added.

...
Tags: anti-sterlite, cbi, tamil nadu police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Twilight fan reveals how Edward impregnated Bella despite being a vampire

Ten years since Breaking Dawn was first released, fans are still talking about one potential plot hole from the book and movie.
 

UNESCO adds reggae music to global cultural heritage list

Musical style joined list of cultural traditions including horsemanship of Spanish Riding School in Vienna, Mongolian camel-coaxing ritual and Czech puppetry. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google Doodle commemorates 400th birth anniversary of Spanish artist Murillo

Born in Seville in late December 1617, Murillo was famous for his impressive and unorthodox use of colour in his paintings.
 

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga old vs new - which one offers more space?

The first-gen Ertiga didn’t fare quite well in terms of third-row kneeroom.
 

DeepVeer wedding: Ranveer knew Deepika’s the one, wanted marriage 3 years back

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.
 

Holy Cow: Australia’s giant steer has internet in splits

Australian media say Knickers is believed to be the tallest steer in the country and weighs about 1.4 tons. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Thick layer of smog engulfs Delhi, air quality falls to 'very poor' category

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the capital in the morning was recorded 335, considered as 'very poor'. (Representational image | ANI)

Nothing secret about vision document on Taj, SC tells UP govt

The Supreme Court told the Uttar Pradesh government that the vision document on the Taj Mahal, being prepared by the Delhi School of Planning and Architecture, should be made public. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra passes 16 pc reservation for Marathas in education, jobs

The Maratha community, which comprises over 30 per cent of the state's population, has been seeking reservation in government jobs and education for a long time. (Photo: PTI)

Kartarpur could be 'new beginning' of reconciliation between India, Pak: Mehbooba

Mehbooba Mufti also called for facilitation of bilateral trade and people to people contact to make borders 'irrelevant'. (Photo: File)

Just look at facts, not tweets: French Ambassador to India on Rafale deal

Ziegler, when asked about the ongoing controversy over Rafale deal, said, 'My very short and simple answer to that is, just look at the facts and not at the tweets.' (Photo: Twitter | @FranceinIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham