TRS MLAs poaching case: Telangana HC stays probe

Hyderabad: Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Saturday passed interim orders deferring investigation in the case lodged by Moinabad police with regard to the alleged attempts to lure four TRS MLAs with offers of huge sums of cash at the farm house of Pilot Rohith Reddy.

The court was dealing with the petition filed by the BJP state unit, which sought investigation by an independent agency. The court issued notices to the Union and State government to respond.

The State police had challenged in the High Court, the ACB court’s rejection of its remand application and release of three persons accused of allegedly offering bribes to four TRS MLAs.

Advocate-General B.S. Prasad, representing the police, said the ACB court had erred in considering the case. It dealt with the offer of bribes to MLAs, who are public servants, he said.