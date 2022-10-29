  
Nation Current Affairs 29 Oct 2022 Bengaluru-bound Indi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane's engine catches fire just before take-off in Delhi

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 29, 2022, 10:02 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2022, 10:02 am IST
An IndiGo plane declared emergency at the Delhi airport on Friday after one of its engines caught fire at the time of taxiing. (Image credit: Twitter)
 An IndiGo plane declared emergency at the Delhi airport on Friday after one of its engines caught fire at the time of taxiing. (Image credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: An IndiGo plane declared emergency at the Delhi airport on Friday after one of its engines caught fire at the time of taxiing, according to sources.

The Bengaluru-bound A320 aircraft, which had 184 people on board, later returned to the bay. The people were safely deboarded, the sources said.

A video on Twitter showed one of the plane's engines on fire and sparks flying at the time of taxiing at the airport.

The incident took place at around 10 pm.

In a statement, IndiGo said the aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bengaluru experienced an engine stall during take off roll. "The take off was aborted and the aircraft safely returned to the bay. All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft," the statement said.

Delhi police officials said the control room at the airport received a call from the CISF control room regarding fire in engine of the IndiGo plane.

The plane had 177 passengers and seven crew members. Later, passengers were safely deboarded, they added.

According to the sources, the pilot of a SpiceJet plane that was behind the IndiGo aircraft in the line up while taxiing alerted the Air Traffic Controller about the fire in the engine. 

...
Tags: indigo aircraft, indigo airlines, delhi airport, flight engine fire
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter Terrorism Committee (CTC), at Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Terrorism one of gravest threats to humanity: Jaishankar at UN meet

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI)

Govt notifies new IT rules, social media appellate panels to be set up in 3 months

In this combo photo, (L-R, from top row clockwise) state police uniforms of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Puducherry. PM Narendra Modi mooted the idea of

'One nation, one uniform': PM Modi suggestion to states on police

The court pointed out that Raju has not mentioned names of the witnesses whom Jagan Mohan Reddy had allegedly intimidated (Photo: PTI)

HC rejects plea seeking cancellation of Jagan’s bail



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM prays at Kedar, Badri; says 'past govts neglected shrines'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kedarnath, in Rudraprayag district, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

'One nation, one uniform': PM Modi suggestion to states on police

In this combo photo, (L-R, from top row clockwise) state police uniforms of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Puducherry. PM Narendra Modi mooted the idea of

Nirmala Sitharaman asks States to ease logistics burden on exporters

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the gathering at the inauguration of Kakinada campus of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade at JNTUK Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

Bilkis case: Former CM seeks Shah's resignation for freeing convicts

Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (Photo: PTI)

Bumpy ride: After cattle trouble, Vande Bharat Express suffers ‘flat tyre’

The Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express developed a snag due to a bearing defect. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham