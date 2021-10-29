Nation Current Affairs 29 Oct 2021 Welcome women cadets ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Welcome women cadets to NDA with same sense of fair play, professionalism: Army chief

PTI
Published Oct 29, 2021, 10:11 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2021, 10:11 am IST
The army chief also appealed the cadets to keep abreast with new technology to counter the contemporary challenges
General Naravane (PTI)
 General Naravane (PTI)

Pune: Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane on Friday said as the National Defence Academy (NDA) opens its doors for women cadets, it is expected that they are welcomed with the same sense of fair play and professionalism.

He was addressing the cadets after reviewing the passing out parade of the 141st course of the NDA here.

 

"As we open the portals of the NDA for women cadets, we expect you to welcome them with the same sense of fair play and professionalism as Indian armed forces are known world over," General Naravane said.

Last month, the Defence Ministry had informed the Supreme Court that a notification allowing women candidates to appear for the entrance exam to the NDA will be out by May next year. But observing that induction of women to the NDA cannot be postponed by one year, the apex court had allowed female candidates to take the exam in November this year and not wait till May 2022 as requested by the government.

 

In his speech, the army chief also appealed the cadets to keep abreast with new technology to counter the contemporary challenges.

He said he was greatly honoured to review the parade.

"A little over 42 years back, when I stood as a cadet at the same drill square as you stand today, little I could have imagined that I would be reviewing this parade," he said.

"From here on, you will step into the respective career service academies for more focused military training. You will don different uniforms, but always remember that no single service by itself can fight and win modern wars, he added.

 

...
Tags: army chief general naravane, passing out parade, women cadets
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune


Latest From Nation

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan fans celebrate outside 'Mannat' residence after his son Aryan Khan was granted bail by Bombay High Court, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Aryan Khan's lawyers await HC order copy on his bail to secure his release from jail

HAL GM (Aircraft) S Manicka Vasagam handing over delivery documents to Boeing India Director-Supplier Development Ashwani Bhargava. (Photo by arrangement)

HAL delivers 200th gun bay door for Boeing F/A Super Hornet

Mullaperiyar dam (Facebook)

Mullaperiyar dam opened, red alert sounded at Idukki dam

PM Modi arriving in Italy. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

PM Modi arrives in Italy for G20 Summit, several bilateral meetings lines up



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 16,156 fresh cases of Covid, 20 per cent higher than yesterday

People wearing face mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others celebrate 1 billion vaccine dose completion in India, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

Aryan Khan, 2 others get bail; may be out of jail today or Saturday

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Aryan Khan's bail with his friends and legal team, in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Drug-on-cruise case: Pune police arrest NCB witness Gosavi in cheating case

Kiran Gosavi after being detained. (Photo: ANI)

Three-day notice before action against Sameer Wankhede: Maharashtra government

Mr Wankhede moved the Bombay high court on Thursday requesting a probe by CBI or the NIA into the allegations of corruption levelled against him. (DC File Image)

PM Modi to call on Pope Francis for first time

The sources also indicated that the PM’s meeting with the Pope, that is expected at the Vatican on Saturday morning, could pave the way for a papal visit to India. (AP File Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->