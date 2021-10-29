Nation Current Affairs 29 Oct 2021 Ruling, opposition m ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ruling, opposition members spar over Mullaperiyar in Kerala Assembly

PTI
Published Oct 29, 2021, 6:52 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2021, 6:52 pm IST
The war of words over Mullaperiyar cropped up in the House during the time of discussion
The dam was built in 1895 on the Periyar river in Idukki district of Kerala. (Facebook Photo)
  The dam was built in 1895 on the Periyar river in Idukki district of Kerala. (Facebook Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the Supreme court directed to maintain the water level in Mullaperiyar dam at 139.5 feet as notified by an expert panel, the Kerala Assembly on Friday witnessed the ruling and opposition members sparring over the dam and the stand taken by the Left government on the issue.

Attacking the government, the Congress-led UDF alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent statement that there was no need for anxiety with regard to the dam was used by the Tamil Nadu government to protect their interests.

 

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala claimed that the government failed to present the state's views clearly before the Supreme Court.

Supporting his stand, his party colleagues Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and K Babu said the Vijayan government backtracked from its stand of maintaining the water level at 136 feet and they failed in finding a political solution to the problem.

However, Finance Minister K N Balagopal rejected the charges and said the government has always tried to protect the state's interests in the decades-old dispute with the neighbouring state.

 

Minister for Industries and Law, P Rajeev made it clear that through the 'no need for anxiety' remark, the Chief Minister only intended not to create scare through social media platforms.

The war of words over Mullaperiyar cropped up in the House during the time of discussion.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said Tamil Nadu and Kerala would abide by the water level notified by the expert committee as per which it would be maintained at 139.5 feet till November 10 in the over-a-century-old Mullaperiyar dam.

The dam was built in 1895 on the Periyar river in Idukki district of Kerala. A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said it would be open to the committee to review its decision about water level if the situation warrants it. The apex court posted the matter for hearing on November 11 to enable Kerala to file a better affidavit, especially to deal with the issue on the rule curve and about the correct approach in that regard.

 

The shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala, operated by Tamil Nadu, were raised on Friday morning as the water level in the reservoir crossed 138 ft.

...
Tags: mullaperiyar, mullaperiyar dam, kerala assembly, pinarari vijayan
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


