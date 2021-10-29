Nation Current Affairs 29 Oct 2021 NGT stays Palamuru-R ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NGT stays Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project works

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 29, 2021, 12:40 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2021, 12:40 pm IST
The AP government impleaded in a petition filed by a resident of Mahbubnagar district in the NGT in August this year against the project
According to D.Madhuri Reddy, counsel for the Andhra Pradesh government in NGT, the southern bench of NGT in Chennai issued orders to this effect on Friday. (Twitter)
 According to D.Madhuri Reddy, counsel for the Andhra Pradesh government in NGT, the southern bench of NGT in Chennai issued orders to this effect on Friday. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: In a jolt to Telangana state government, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday ordered a stay on Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project. It directed Telangana government not to go ahead with the projects until environmental clearances are obtained from the Centre.

According to D.Madhuri Reddy, counsel for the Andhra Pradesh government in NGT, the southern bench of NGT in Chennai issued orders to this effect on Friday.

 

The AP government impleaded in a petition filed by a resident of Mahbubnagar district in the National Green Tribunal in August this year against the project alleging environmental violations.

Earlier in July this year, the NGT ordered the constitution of the joint committee to inspect project works following the petition filed by D Chandramouleswara Reddy, a farmer from Kadapa, along with other farmers from Rayalaseema, Prakasam, Guntur and Krishna districts against the project.

In the petition, the AP government alleged that the TS government ‘dubiously and artificially’ divided the PRLIS into two phases – irrigation (83.9 TMC) and drinking water with evaporation losses (6.1 TMC) – to evade legal scrutiny.

 

The NGT's joint committee inspected projects works in September and submitted a report to NGT in October first week stating that Telangana took up irrigation works in Palamuru-Rangareddy project, instead of permitted drinking water component works. The NGT said that it is a violation of Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, 2016. The joint committee suggested imposition of an environmental compensation of Rs  3,70,87,500 on Telangana.

Following this, the NGT Chennai bench ordered a stay on Palarmaru-Rangareddy project works.

 

...
Tags: national green tribunal (ngt), ngt chennai, palamuru-rangareddy lift irrigation project
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Counting of votes will be taken up on November 2. (ANI Photo)

Badvel set for bypoll on October 30 with elaborate security arrangements

Rain water entered several houses and three vehicles were washed away in the overnight heavy rains and flooding in Punalur-Thenmala region in Kollam district. (DC Photo)

Widespread rains in southern Kerala; 'Orange Alert' for 5 districts

The growers and scientists are visiting plantations and are marking the healthy plants situated in the Yellow Leaf Disease hotspots. (Image credit: All India Areca Growers' Association)

Karnataka arecanut plantations hit by Yellow Leaf Disease

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan fans celebrate outside 'Mannat' residence after his son Aryan Khan was granted bail by Bombay High Court, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Aryan Khan's lawyers await HC order copy on his bail to secure his release from jail



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 16,156 fresh cases of Covid, 20 per cent higher than yesterday

People wearing face mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others celebrate 1 billion vaccine dose completion in India, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi arrives in Italy for G20 Summit, several bilateral meetings lines up

PM Modi arriving in Italy. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Drug-on-cruise case: Pune police arrest NCB witness Gosavi in cheating case

Kiran Gosavi after being detained. (Photo: ANI)

Three-day notice before action against Sameer Wankhede: Maharashtra government

Mr Wankhede moved the Bombay high court on Thursday requesting a probe by CBI or the NIA into the allegations of corruption levelled against him. (DC File Image)

PM Modi to call on Pope Francis for first time

The sources also indicated that the PM’s meeting with the Pope, that is expected at the Vatican on Saturday morning, could pave the way for a papal visit to India. (AP File Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->