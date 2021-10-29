Nation Current Affairs 29 Oct 2021 Karnataka govt refer ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka govt refers drug, bitcoin scam probe to ED, CBI

ANI
Published Oct 29, 2021, 1:51 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2021, 1:51 pm IST
Bommai further stated that his government has launched a crackdown on drugs, bitcoin and online gaming in the state
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has referred 'drugs and bitcoin scam' to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) because of the international nature of transactions.

While speaking to ANI on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said, "Officials have conducted an enquiry. Karnataka government had filed the case in 2020 and we've completed the investigation in 3 cases and they have been charge-sheeted."

 

Bommai further stated that his government has launched a crackdown on drugs, bitcoin and online gaming in the state.

"The case further referred to ED, CBI because of international nature of transactions. So there is nothing to hide. I have raised a war on drugs, bitcoin and all these online gaming," said Karnataka CM.

Earlier on Thursday, former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged that politicians and officials were involved in a Bitcoin scam in the state and that the investigation agencies are trying to safeguard them.

 

Meanwhile, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar claimed that it took place on a large scale and said that it is shocking to hear the names of police officers, political leaders and businessmen in the scam.

"The bitcoin scandal has taken place on a large scale, with big names being heard in the scam in Karnataka. I have been trying to collect information. It is shocking to hear the names of police officers, political leaders and businessmen," he told reporters here on Thursday.

Notably, these allegations come ahead of by-polls scheduled in Karnataka in two constituencies.

 

...
Tags: karnataka government, bitcoin scam, enforcement directorate, central bureau of investigation (cbi), karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Indian Navy's stealth frigate Tushil. (ANI Photo)

Indian Navy's stealth frigate Tushil launched in Kaliningrad, Russia

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives in Panaji, on Oct 28, 2021. (PTI)

BJP calls me anti-Hindu, but TMC also stands for temple, mosque and church: Mamata

According to D.Madhuri Reddy, counsel for the Andhra Pradesh government in NGT, the southern bench of NGT in Chennai issued orders to this effect on Friday. (Twitter)

NGT stays Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project works

Counting of votes will be taken up on November 2. (ANI Photo)

Badvel set for bypoll on October 30 with elaborate security arrangements



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 16,156 fresh cases of Covid, 20 per cent higher than yesterday

People wearing face mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others celebrate 1 billion vaccine dose completion in India, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi arrives in Italy for G20 Summit, several bilateral meetings lines up

PM Modi arriving in Italy. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Drug-on-cruise case: Pune police arrest NCB witness Gosavi in cheating case

Kiran Gosavi after being detained. (Photo: ANI)

Three-day notice before action against Sameer Wankhede: Maharashtra government

Mr Wankhede moved the Bombay high court on Thursday requesting a probe by CBI or the NIA into the allegations of corruption levelled against him. (DC File Image)

PM Modi to call on Pope Francis for first time

The sources also indicated that the PM’s meeting with the Pope, that is expected at the Vatican on Saturday morning, could pave the way for a papal visit to India. (AP File Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->