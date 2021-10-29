Nation Current Affairs 29 Oct 2021 AP to set up digital ...
AP to set up digital libraries; 1st phase from Ugadi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 29, 2021, 11:00 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2021, 11:00 pm IST
CM directed the officials to prepare an action plan to complete phase-II works by December 2022 and phase-III works by June 2023
Chief Minister held a review meeting on the progress of works related to YSR digital libraries. (DC file photo)
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is all set to have digital libraries across the state from Ugadi. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said digital libraries, including computer equipment, of phase-I, would be made available by Ugadi 2022 and directed the officials to prepare an action plan to complete phase-II works by December 2022 and phase-III works by June 2023. The Chief Minister held a review meeting on the progress of works related to YSR digital libraries and directed the officials to make use of the latest technologies and ensure that uninterrupted bandwidth internet was provided to every village for the smooth functioning of the digital libraries.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister directed the district collectors of Anantapur, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari to pay special attention to the construction of digital libraries in their respective districts. He said the facilities should be provided in such a way that the libraries were useful for work from home conditions and the youth preparing for competitive examinations. He instructed the officials to focus and ensure proper maintenance of the libraries.

 

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 12,979 digital libraries were being set up across the state in three phases of which the works related to 4,530 digital libraries would be completed in the first phase by January 2022.

Reddy instructed the officials to focus on arranging computers, printers, scanners and other infrastructure facilities and added to ensure desktop computers, system chairs, plastic chairs, fans, tube lights, iron racks, books and magazines in every digital library.

Industries, commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, panchayat raj and rural development principal secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, IT electronics and communications principal secretary G. Jaya Lakshmi, energy secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, finance secretary Gulzar, panchayat raj and rural development commissioner Kona Sashidar, APSFL MD M. Madhusudan Reddy, APTS MD M. Nanda Kishore and other officials were present.

 

Tags: digital libraries, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


