AP has more accident-deaths than TS, notes NCRB data

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 29, 2021, 3:11 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2021, 6:57 am IST
The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has released date on accidental deaths as also traffic and suicide deaths, on Thursday
Road accidents, rail accidents, railway crossing accidents have gone down in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during 2020 as compared to 2019. Representational Image. (PTI)
Hyderabad: More accident-related deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, compared to Telangana, during 2020. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has released date on accidental deaths as also traffic and suicide deaths, on Thursday.

It said 14,653 accident-related deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh and 11,822 such deaths from Telangana. Some 19 family suicide cases were registered in Andhra Pradesh. There were 17 deaths due to ‘forces of nature’ in Telangana while 164 such cases were registered in Andhra Pradesh. These deaths occurred due to cyclones, landslides, lightning etc.

 

In traffic accidents, at least 19, 505 cases were registered from Telangana while 18,535 traffic accidents were reported from AP. Even as Telangana has more accident cases, more deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh, a total of 7,652, as compared to Telangana’s 7,219 deaths.

Road accidents, rail accidents, railway crossing accidents have gone down in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during 2020 as compared to 2019.

As for suicides, Telangana reported more cases than Andhra Pradesh. As many as 8,058 suicide cases were reported from Telangana while 7043 cases from Andhra Pradesh. In Hyderabad, 398 suicide cases were registered while Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam reported 324 and 306 cases respectively.

 

The reasons for the suicides were family disputes, dowry-related issues, examination failure, infertility etc.

Tags: national crime record bureau (ncrb)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


