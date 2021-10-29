Andhra Pradesh cabinet approves 10 tourism projects

VIJAYAWADA: In a decision that could positively impact tourism in the state, the AP Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy approved the development of 10 projects that include luxury resorts, star hotels and mega spiritual tourism projects at various locations. Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary for youth advancement, tourism and culture, revealed that the projects are expected to rake in an investment of over Rs 2,800 crore and create employment opportunities for about 48,000 people.

Pointing out that tourism contributes about 7 per cent to the GSDP of Andhra Pradesh, Bhargava recalled the state had released the most aggressive and forward-looking tourism policy in December 2020 that aimed to sustainably develop tourism in the state through luxury hotels and resorts and attract investments. He said that the policy offered SGST reimbursement, power cost reimbursement, waiver of land conversion charges, reimbursement of stamp duty, industry status for luxury hotels and resorts, facilitate ease of doing business and make land, power and water available for setting up establishments.

Bhargava revealed said that the tourism department has received 10 proposals so far for development of hotels and resorts in the state. The projects are a mix of PPP and private investments for luxury resorts with 7-Star facilities at 5 locations under Oberoi brand, mega spiritual tourism project, 5-star hotels at 2 locations under the Hyatt group, 5-Star Hotel and commercial space under Taj group and 4-Star hotel under Hyatt brand. He stated that the Cabinet has approved the allotment of land and grant of incentives for these projects as per the provisions of A.P. Tourism Policy 2020-25.

Bhargava state that luxury resorts with 7-star facilities would be developed at Annavaram, Peruru, Gandikota, Horsley Hills and Pchukalanka. He explained that Mega Spiritual Centre & Tourist Base Camp would be established at Penukonda, Anantapur by ISKCON charities.

“I am quite sure that today is a breakthrough day for AP tourism and that will pave the way for more investments in tourism in the state,” he said.