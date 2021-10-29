Nation Current Affairs 29 Oct 2021 Active COVID-19 case ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Active COVID-19 cases in country increase to 1,61,334

PTI
Published Oct 29, 2021, 10:18 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2021, 10:18 am IST
An increase of 345 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
People get inoculated with the dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a temporary vaccination camp inside a school in Mumbai. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
 People get inoculated with the dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a temporary vaccination camp inside a school in Mumbai. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

New Delhi: With 14,348 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,42,46,157, while the active cases were recorded at 1,61,334, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,57,191 with 805 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 35 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 124 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.47 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.19 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 345 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

Tags: covid update, covid deaths, fatality rate
Location: India, Delhi


