Wary of China, security forces not to scale down anti-terror ops in northeast

Guwahati: Even after significant improvement in law and order scenario, the unified command of security forces has decided not to scale down counter-insurgency operations in Assam and adjoining states as there is apprehension of China trying to extend direct or indirect help to armed rebel groups of India to create unrest in the north-eastern states.

The apprehension about China instigating insurgent groups of northeast is based on a report in China’s Global Times which stated that if India plays Taiwan card, China should also help militant groups of India to retaliate.

Admitting that Chinese agencies have been directly or indirectly helping the militant groups of northeast and under the present circumstances, the Chinese agencies would definitely like to provide help to revive insurgency in the region, security sources present in the unified command meeting told this newspaper that GOC 4 Corps of Indian Army Lt Gen Shantanu Dayal, who chaired the unified command, assured that there is no need to worry on China front. He asserted that Indian army in the northeast is fully prepared and capable of responding to any kind of threat emanating from across the border.

The unified command of security forces also took note of intelligence input, pointing out as to how Ulfa-I chief Paresh Baruah has been playing into the hand of China. Referring to one of his statements where he used the word “so called Arunachal Pradesh” to appease China, security sources said that Ulfa-I chief is also trying to show the involvement of his outfit in all the militant activities. However, there is hardly any evidence of Ulfa-I's involvement on the ground, security sources said.

Pointing out that meeting of the unified command, which was held in the headquarter of the 4 Corps of the Army at Tezpur, also reviewed the prevailing law and order situation, security sources said that all the security forces operating on the ground have decided that there should not be any let up in the counter-insurgency operations.

Pointing out that there have been reports of movement of militants in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and Mon district of Nagaland, security sources said that it was pointed out in the meeting that there is every possibility of militants sneaking into Assam to create disturbance. The operation group of the unified command also took note of the possibility of militant groups trying to revive themselves by taking advantage of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and state Assembly elections.

The recovery of a large number of sophisticated weapons, including more than 50 AK series rifles in the BTC area, is also a cause of concern and it was decided that counter-insurgency operations to recover weapons concealed by militants and former militants should continue.

The unified command security forces also observed that the government should expedite the process of rehabilitating the surrendered militants. The unified command of security forces was of the view that proper rehabilitation of the surrendered militants would encourage other militants to come over ground and join the mainstream.