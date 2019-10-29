Nation Current Affairs 29 Oct 2019 Watch: Kovind, Sitha ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: Kovind, Sitharaman step down from stage to help women cop after she collapses

ANI
Published Oct 29, 2019, 4:49 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2019, 4:49 pm IST
The award ceremony instituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs was organised in the national capital.
In a video, the three leaders were seen walking down from the stage to check on the security guard, who fainted during the playing of the National Anthem at the National Corporate Social Responsibility Awards event. (Photo: PTI)
 In a video, the three leaders were seen walking down from the stage to check on the security guard, who fainted during the playing of the National Anthem at the National Corporate Social Responsibility Awards event. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As a goodwill gesture, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State of Finance Anurag Thakur on Tuesday stepped down from the podium during an award function to enquire about the health of a women security guard, who collapsed at the event.

In a video, the three leaders were seen walking down from the stage to check on the security guard, who fainted during the playing of the National Anthem at the National Corporate Social Responsibility Awards event.

The award ceremony instituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs was organised in the national capital to honour the CSR achievements under corporate initiatives with an aim to promote sustainable development.

 

...
Tags: ram nath kovind, nirmala sitharaman, anurag thakur
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


