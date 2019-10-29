Watch: Kovind, Sitharaman step down from stage to help women cop after she collapses

In a video, the three leaders were seen walking down from the stage to check on the security guard, who fainted during the playing of the National Anthem at the National Corporate Social Responsibility Awards event. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As a goodwill gesture, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State of Finance Anurag Thakur on Tuesday stepped down from the podium during an award function to enquire about the health of a women security guard, who collapsed at the event.

#WATCH A woman security personnel deputed at National Corporate Social Responsibility Awards event collapsed during playing of National Anthem, today.President Kovind, FM Nirmala Sitharaman & MoS Finance Anurag Thakur came down the stage to inquire about her health. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/HUSvzkizHu — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

In a video, the three leaders were seen walking down from the stage to check on the security guard, who fainted during the playing of the National Anthem at the National Corporate Social Responsibility Awards event.

The award ceremony instituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs was organised in the national capital to honour the CSR achievements under corporate initiatives with an aim to promote sustainable development.

