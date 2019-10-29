Nation Current Affairs 29 Oct 2019 Terrorists fire upon ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Terrorists fire upon CRPF personnel at school in Kashmir's Pulwama

ANI
Published Oct 29, 2019, 5:57 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2019, 5:57 pm IST
CRPF and local police were on duty guarding the centre when the incident took place.
Pakistan-based terrorists have been trying to disrupt peace in the Valley by consistently targeting locals and truck drivers. (Photo: ANI)
Pulwama: In yet another terror incident, armed terrorists on Tuesday tried to target children by firing at a school building in Pulwama.

At around 3:15 pm, unknown terrorists fired 6-7 rounds on CRPF deployment at a school which was an examination centre in Pulwama's Drabgam.

 

"Attack was promptly retaliated by the troops. Additional deployment reached," the CRPF said.

Initial information suggests there have been no injuries so far. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

Pakistan-based terrorists have been trying to disrupt peace in the Valley by consistently targeting locals and truck drivers.

 

 

