Tamil Nadu, Puducherry likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

ANI
Published Oct 29, 2019, 11:45 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2019, 11:45 am IST
The organisation has further predicted that a few areas over South Interior Karnataka may also receive heavy rainfall today.
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that heavy rainfall is likely to batter isolated places over Rayalseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep.

The organisation has further predicted that a few areas over South Interior Karnataka may also receive heavy rainfall today.

 

In Delhi, the sky will partly be cloudy with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius.

The IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin also stated that the thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The squally wind, speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph, very likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar, Comorin, Lakshadweep, Maldives, south Kerala and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea.

The Gale winds, speed reaching 190-200 kmph gusting to 220 kmph, are very likely over the west-central Arabian Sea around the system center. The sea condition is very likely to phenomenal over east-central and west-central Arabian sea around the system center.

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

 

