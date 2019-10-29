Nation Current Affairs 29 Oct 2019 Supreme Court dealin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court dealing slowly with petitions on Kashmir situation: UN

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 29, 2019, 8:21 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2019, 8:21 pm IST
The European Union MPs are the first high-level foreign delegation to Kashmir since August 5.
Photo: Representational image
 Photo: Representational image

New Delhi: The United Nations, on Tuesday, urged the Narendra Modi government to “fully restore the rights” of people in Kashmir, and remarked the Supreme Court of India was slow in dealing with petitions concerning freedom of movement and media curbs, The Indian Express reported.

“The Supreme Court of India has been slow to deal with petitions concerning habeas corpus, freedom of movement and media restrictions,” PTI quoted Rupert Colville, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, as saying.

 

On October 16, the SC asked the Centre to produce orders concerning the shutdown and detentions in J&K. The three-Judge Bench of Justices NV Ramana with R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai was hearing a petition filed by Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin challenging the restrictions placed on media and communications in the Valley.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that why the orders concerning the imposition of restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir were not placed on record.

“We are extremely concerned that the population in Kashmir continues to be deprived of a wide range of human rights and we urge the Indian authorities to unlock the situation and fully restore the rights that are currently being denied. Although some of these measures have been relaxed, their impact on human rights continues to be widely felt,” Colville said.

The EU MPs are the first high-level foreign delegation to Kashmir since August 5.

So far, the J&K administration has restored mobile telephone services for post-paid connections in the Valley without SMS facility as the lockdown in Kashmir entered the 86th day on Tuesday.

The UN human rights body further said that lockdown was still in place in large parts of the Kashmir Valley, hampering the ability of Kashmiris to exercise their right to peaceful assembly, and restricting their rights to health, education and freedom of religion and belief.

“We have also received reports of armed groups operating in Kashmir threatening residents trying to carry out their normal business or attend school, as well as several allegations of violence against people who have not complied with the armed groups’ demands,” Colville said.

The UN body also said it had received reports regarding allegations of torture and ill-treatment of people held in detention. “These must be independently and impartially investigated. Torture is totally and unequivocally prohibited under international law,” Colville said.

The UN statement coincides with the visit of a delegation of 23 European Union MPs in Kashmir to assess the situation in the state. The EU MPs are the first high-level foreign delegation to Kashmir after the August 5 decision of the Centre to scrap the state’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcate the state into the Union Territories.

...
Tags: kashmir, un
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Photo: Representational image

Kudankulam nuke plant says cyber attack 'impossible'

Pakistan-based terrorists have been trying to disrupt peace in the Valley by consistently targeting locals and truck drivers. (Photo: ANI)

Terrorists fire upon CRPF personnel at school in Kashmir's Pulwama

The team was briefed by senior security officials on the situation in the Valley and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir and also met delegations of the general public. (Photo: ANI)

Clashes, shutdown as EU MPs reach Kashmir to assess ground situation

Chautala further stated that according to Khattar, a detailed discussion would be held regarding the cabinet after the first session. (Photo: ANI)

Dushyant Chautala hits back at Shiv Sena over remarks on his father



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Terrorists fire upon CRPF personnel at school in Kashmir's Pulwama

Pakistan-based terrorists have been trying to disrupt peace in the Valley by consistently targeting locals and truck drivers. (Photo: ANI)

Clashes, shutdown as EU MPs reach Kashmir to assess ground situation

The team was briefed by senior security officials on the situation in the Valley and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir and also met delegations of the general public. (Photo: ANI)

Dushyant Chautala hits back at Shiv Sena over remarks on his father

Chautala further stated that according to Khattar, a detailed discussion would be held regarding the cabinet after the first session. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Kovind, Sitharaman step down from stage to help women cop after she collapses

In a video, the three leaders were seen walking down from the stage to check on the security guard, who fainted during the playing of the National Anthem at the National Corporate Social Responsibility Awards event. (Photo: PTI)

No 50:50 formula on CM post, will form BJP govt in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

'Shiv Sena had proposed this formula but BJP hadn’t accepted it,' said Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham