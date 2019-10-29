Pinarayi Vijayan: CBI probe into Walayar deaths likely

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday promised to consider a re-investigation by the state police or the CBI into the deaths of two minor sisters in Walayar after examining all aspects.

Replying to the notice for an adjournment motion moved by Shafi Parambil of the Congress, he said the government would appeal against the acquittal of four suspects and seek the services of a prominent lawyer.

The same will be the stand on the case pending against the minor suspect before the Juvenile Justice Board and the lapses by the police would be examined.

Earlier, the Walayar SI was suspended and departmental action taken against him for lapses in the investigation. He said whether there were lapses by the prosecution would also be examined.

He said the gruesome death of the two children had shaken the conscience of everyone. The government is committed to giving justice to the victims, even if posthumously.

Vijayan said the government was on the side of victims and there was no politics in such matters.

The 13-year-old girl was found hanging from the ceiling of her house on January 13, 2017, and her nine-year-old sister died the same way 52 days later under suspicious circumstances.

They are the daughters of a couple living in Selvapuram Attapp-allam within the Walayar police station limits in Palakkad.

The Walayar police had registered two cases under crime no. 43/17 and 240/17 and investigated. He said the allegations of sabotage were baseless.

Since the minors were from the same family and their death occurred under suspicious circumstances, the government had formed a special investigation team under ASP G. Poonguzhali and a detailed investigation followed.

It found that the children were sexually assaulted before their death.