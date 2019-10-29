Nation Current Affairs 29 Oct 2019 Pakistan denies airs ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan denies airspace to PM Modi, India angry

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Oct 29, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Pakistan had last month refused permission to Air India One to overfly its territory when Mr Modi was headed to the United States.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: India has approached the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) against Pakistan’s decision of refusing permission for allow the VVIP Air India One aircraft that carried Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia on Monday evening on an official visit.

A government source said, “We regret the decision of the government of Pakistan to yet again deny overflight clearance for the VVIP special flight, which is otherwise granted routinely by any normal country. Overflight clearances are sought, and granted by other countries as per prescribed ICAO guidelines and India will continue to seek such overflight clearances.”

 

“Separately, we have taken up the matter of such denial with the relevant international civil aviation body,” he said.

Pakistan had last month refused permission to Air India One to overfly its territory when Mr Modi was headed to the United States. Two weeks prior to that, Pakistan had refused permission for Air India One carrying President Ram Nath Kovind to use its airspace to fly to Iceland. The VVIP aircraft had to take a detour over the Arabian Sea.

Commenting on India’s compliant, ICAO spokes-person said flights carrying national leaders are considered as “state aircraft” and are not subject to its provisions. “The Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), which ICAO helps governments to cooperate under, only applies to the operations of civilian aircraft and not to state or military aircraft,” the ICAO spokesperson said.

...
Tags: icao, prime minister narendra modi, air india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Ambee, a startup that monitors air quality at 500 locations across the country, also indicated a spike in pollution levels. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Diwali doubles pollution

A 1,600 kg bull from Haryana will be a special attraction for the Sadar Utsav Mela on Tuesday. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: Traffic curbs for Sadar Utsav

(Representational image)

Diwali cracker mishap: Man killed in group clash in Salem

A brain stroke occurs when there is obstruction or rupture of a blood vessel that supplies blood to the brain. (Representational image)

Self-abuse causing brain strokes among youth



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sitharaman meets IFAD president to boost efforts for rural communities

While achieving food sufficiency in production, rural communities face challenges in raising household incomes, improving nutrition and tackling the effects of climate change. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala rape,suicide: Mother of victims say police negligence as court acquits accused

'I have witnessed Madhu (one of the accused) abusing my elder child, we had warned him and told him not to come around the house anymore. The day my elder girl was found dead, her sister said that she had seen two men running out of the house with their faces covered,' she said. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi HC asks DGCA to consider PIL seeking probe into 'safety features' in airplanes

The Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar has directed the DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to consider the PIL as a representation and decide the same expeditiously. (Photo: File)

K Chandrashekar Rao to end RTC’s monopoly

K. Chandrashekar Rao

PM Modi speaks to TN CM regarding efforts underway to save Sujith

'My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe,' Prime Minister Modi tweeted. (Photo: FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham