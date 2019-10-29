Nation Current Affairs 29 Oct 2019 No Naga deal yet, Oc ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No Naga deal yet, October 31 deadline may be extended

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 29, 2019, 1:47 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2019, 1:47 am IST
Guwahati: The ongoing talks between Prime Minister’s envoy for Naga talks R.N. Ravi and collective leadership of NSCN (I-M) led by Th Muivah on Monday remained inconclusive but chances of thrashing out differences on separate Naga flag and constitution has brighten with the Centre considering the idea of extending the deadline of October 31 for concluding the Naga talks.

Though, final decision on extending the deadline is yet to be taken, security sources did not rule out the possibility.

 

“The dialogue between Ravi and NSCN (I-M), lasted for more than four hours but remained inconclusive. However, a final agreement between the NSCN-IM and the government is unlikely to take place by October 31,” sources said. In a related development which has been seen as an attempt to mount pressure on NSCN (I-M), the Naga National Political Groups has asked all the legislators to clarify their stand on contentious issues instead of taking a “neutral” stand.

Tags: nscn, rn ravi
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


