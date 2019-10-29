No 50:50 formula on CM post, will form BJP govt in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

'Shiv Sena had proposed this formula but BJP hadn’t accepted it,' said Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Assuring to form Bharatiya Janata Party led government in Maharashtra, CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that no 50:50 formula has been decided yet on the chief minister post with Shiv Sena.

Earlier, this year when two parties were holding negotiations, Shiv Sena had proposed this formula but BJP hadn’t accepted it, Fadnavis told a group of reporters, reported HT.

Amid the ongoing tussle between the BJP and Sena over sharing of power in the next state government, Fadnavis also asserted that he will be the chief minister for another five years.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray last week reminded the BJP of the 50:50 formula "agreed upon" between himself, BJP president Amit Shah and Fadnavis ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"The Shiv Sena was not promised CM's post for two- and-a-half years when the alliance was formalised before the Lok Sabha polls," Fadnavis told reporters at his official residence 'Varsha' here.

The BJP-led alliance will provide a "stable and efficient" government for next five years, he said.

Fadnavis said the BJP Legislature Party will elect its new leader on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced the name and the meeting will be a formality," he said, apparently referring to Modi's statement during campaigning for polls that Fadnavis will lead the coalition.

With PTI inputs

