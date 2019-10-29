'Kin couldn't see Sujith Wilson's face for the last time; body badly decomposed'

Sujith's family mourned his death after receiving the body. The family members are suffering from unimaginable pain and trauma. (Photo: File)

Tiruchirappalli: It was a difficult moment for the family members of two-year-old Sujith Wilson who was found dead in a borewell, as they were not able to see his face for the last time.

The toddler's body was in a badly decomposed state which was not to be seen by anyone, said Julliya, Sujith's aunt.

The body of the deceased minor, whose body was recovered from a borewell in the wee hours of Tuesday, was brought to Pudur for cremation earlier this morning.

Sujith's family mourned his death after receiving the body. The family members are suffering from unimaginable pain and trauma.

"Unfortunately we could not see the face of the child for the last time. It was so badly decomposed that the body was not to be seen by anyone. The body was fully packed when we received it. It is a big loss for our family," said Julliya.

"On the very first day of the rescue operation, we believed that the boy would be retrieved safely. But yesterday when the rubble started falling on him inside the borewell, we had lost all hopes. What we received was his decomposed body. We suffered an extreme pain on receiving the body," she added.

Sujith underwent a three-day-long struggle before he lost his life inside the borewell.

"Despite taking several hard attempts the child could not be retrieved alive. We thank the government who took efforts to retrieve the body and giving it to us for performing the last rites," said Sunarimuthu, Sujith's uncle.

"I request the government to cover such deep borewells so that such incidents can be prevented in future. The village officer must be held responsible for these open borewells," he added.

On October 25, Sujith fell into the borewell while playing near his house at about 5:30 pm here. Later, he slipped further down into the borewell, with an official stating that Wilson was stuck at a depth of 88 feet.

More than six crews from the NDRF, as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were deployed to rescue the two-year-old.

Tamil Nadu Ministers including like Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were personally monitoring the rescue operations and had met the family of the infant on Monday.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.