Nation Current Affairs 29 Oct 2019 'Kin couldn ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Kin couldn't see Sujith Wilson's face for the last time; body badly decomposed'

ANI
Published Oct 29, 2019, 11:59 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2019, 11:59 am IST
The toddler's body was in a badly decomposed state which was not to be seen by anyone, said Julliya, Sujith's aunt.
Sujith's family mourned his death after receiving the body. The family members are suffering from unimaginable pain and trauma. (Photo: File)
 Sujith's family mourned his death after receiving the body. The family members are suffering from unimaginable pain and trauma. (Photo: File)

Tiruchirappalli: It was a difficult moment for the family members of two-year-old Sujith Wilson who was found dead in a borewell, as they were not able to see his face for the last time.

The toddler's body was in a badly decomposed state which was not to be seen by anyone, said Julliya, Sujith's aunt.

 

The body of the deceased minor, whose body was recovered from a borewell in the wee hours of Tuesday, was brought to Pudur for cremation earlier this morning.

Sujith's family mourned his death after receiving the body. The family members are suffering from unimaginable pain and trauma.

"Unfortunately we could not see the face of the child for the last time. It was so badly decomposed that the body was not to be seen by anyone. The body was fully packed when we received it. It is a big loss for our family," said Julliya.

"On the very first day of the rescue operation, we believed that the boy would be retrieved safely. But yesterday when the rubble started falling on him inside the borewell, we had lost all hopes. What we received was his decomposed body. We suffered an extreme pain on receiving the body," she added.

Sujith underwent a three-day-long struggle before he lost his life inside the borewell.

"Despite taking several hard attempts the child could not be retrieved alive. We thank the government who took efforts to retrieve the body and giving it to us for performing the last rites," said Sunarimuthu, Sujith's uncle.

"I request the government to cover such deep borewells so that such incidents can be prevented in future. The village officer must be held responsible for these open borewells," he added.

On October 25, Sujith fell into the borewell while playing near his house at about 5:30 pm here. Later, he slipped further down into the borewell, with an official stating that Wilson was stuck at a depth of 88 feet.

More than six crews from the NDRF, as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were deployed to rescue the two-year-old.

Tamil Nadu Ministers including like Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were personally monitoring the rescue operations and had met the family of the infant on Monday.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: decomposed body, sujith wilson, borewell


Latest From Nation

'Shiv Sena had proposed this formula but BJP hadn’t accepted it,' said Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

No 50:50 formula on CM post, will form BJP govt in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

An IndiGo airline employee and his friend were caught at Kochi airport in Kerala for using a fake identification (ID) card to get concessional air tickets, officials said on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

IndiGo employee, girlfriend caught at Kochi airport using fake ID to get concession

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (Representional Image)

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

Another truck driver was killed on Monday in South Kashmir. Terrorists targeted the truck driver in Bijbehara, Anantnag. (Photo: ANI)

J&K police neutralize terrorist who killed truck driver in Bijbehara



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (Representional Image)

J&K police neutralize terrorist who killed truck driver in Bijbehara

Another truck driver was killed on Monday in South Kashmir. Terrorists targeted the truck driver in Bijbehara, Anantnag. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala nun writes to Vatican to make case before Pope

A Kerala nun, who has challenged the Franciscan Clarist Congregation’s decision to expel her, has written to the Vatican, alleging the ‘disciplinary action’ was taken for participating in protests by a group of nuns seeking arrest of a bishop accused of raping a fellow nun. (Photo: File)

Justice S A Bobde appointed as next Chief Justice of India by President

Justice S A Bobde was on Tuesday appointed as the Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: File)

2-yr-old TN boy trapped in abandoned borewell for 3 days found dead

The two-year-old boy who was stuck in an abandoned borewell near Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu since Friday, is dead, an official said on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham