Kamal Nath loyalist minister for Kantilal Bhuria as PCC chief in MP

Bhopal: A senior minister in Madhya Pradesh government, known as a staunch loyalist of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, on Monday projected the newly elected MLA and veteran tribal leader Kantilal Bhuria as new president of MP Congress, creating ripples particularly in the camp of AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia here.

State PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma’s statement, significantly, comes hours after Mr Nath left for Delhi from Chhindwara where he celebrated his first Diwali after he became chief minister.

“Bhuria is not only a veteran leader but also the tribal face of Congress. There will be good coordination between organisation and government if he heads Congress in MP, since he enjoys good rapport with Chief Minister.

“Besides, Bhuria commands respect of all sections of the party and hence, he can take them along with him”, Mr Verma told reporters here.

Replying to a question, he dismissed the reports that Bhuria belonged to camp of former chief minister Digvijay Singh.