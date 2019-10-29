Justice S A Bobde appointed as next Chief Justice of India by President

Justice S A Bobde was on Tuesday appointed as the Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Justice S A Bobde was on Tuesday appointed as the Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind. Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will take oath as CJI on November 18.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had recommended the name of the next senior most judge in the Supreme Court pecking order, Justice Bobde, as his successor as per convention. The serving CJI Ranjan Gogoi will retire on November 17.

