Diwali incidents: 5 killed, several hurt in Odisha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Oct 29, 2019, 1:36 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2019, 1:36 am IST
A youth was injured while bursting fireworks in Sundargarh district, the police official said.
Another man came in contact with a live wire while fixing decorative lights at his residence in Bhadrak district and died on way to the hospital.
 Another man came in contact with a live wire while fixing decorative lights at his residence in Bhadrak district and died on way to the hospital.

BHUBANESWAR: As many as five persons were killed and many others injured in Diwali-related incidents in Odisha on Sunday.

Reports from Keonjhar district said a government employee was charred to death after firecrackers fell on his house at Sadha Chhak in Keonjhar district. The man was sleeping in his house during the incident.

 

Another man came in contact with a live wire while fixing decorative lights at his residence in Bhadrak district and died on way to the hospital.

Reports from Ganjam said two persons were killed in an explosion that took place when they were making firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali at Shyam Sundarpur in Ganjam district.

According inspector Satya Ranjan Pradhan of Khallikote police station, the victims were rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where one of them died during treatment and another while being transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

In Bhubaneswar, a youth named Amaresh Nayak was hacked to death by members of rival youth group allegedly for bursting fireworks.

Four children were injured while burning firecrackers in Bhadrak district, while one person sustained burn injuries due to a blaze caused by a lamp in his shop in Ganjam district.

A youth was injured while bursting fireworks in Sundargarh district, the police official said.

A standard five student was injured when he lit some duds he had collected from the street on Monday morning at Kairasi in Ganjam district.

Fire incidents during Diwali celebrations were also reported from Sambalpur, Balasore and Dhenkanal districts.

Tags: diwali incident
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


