Diwali celebrations: Firecracker explosion kills two in Kolkata

Kolkata: Two persons were killed due to heavy Tubri (a firecracker) explosion in the city during Diwali celebrations on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Adi Das (5) of Behala and Deep Kumar Koley, a youth of Kasba.

Adi had stepped out of his home in Shilpara with his two family members. When he was walking through Haridevpur area, some youths were trying to lit a Tubri on the road which suddenly exploded, blowing up in sharp pieces.

One of the pieces pierced into the boy’s throat leaving him fatally injured. Adi was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

In the second incident Deep (40), was trying to lit up a Tubri near Bijon Setu near a Kali Puja temple. Suddenly the Tubri exploded blowing up in pieces, one of which pierced his throat. He succumbed to injuries on way to hospital.