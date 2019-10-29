Nation Current Affairs 29 Oct 2019 Centre allows Europe ...
Centre allows European Union MPs to visit J&K

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Oct 29, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Sources said the MPs’ visit to J&K was being organised by an “NGO” and the EU MPs were in India on a private visit.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated Diwali with troops deployed in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri and praised them for their valour, saying it enables the government to take decisions hitherto considered impossible. (PTI)

New Delhi: In a development signal-ling an international outreach by the Narendra Modi government, 27 European Union MPs plan to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday after they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.

Nevertheless, it seems obvious that the government has given its approval to the visit. During his meeting the EU MPs, Mr Modi “highlighted the importance of international cooperation to fight terrorism”.

“Urgent action must be taken against all those who support or sponsor terrorism or support such activities and organisations or use terrorism as a state policy. There should be zero tolerance for terrorism,” Mr Modi told the European MPs, who called on him on Monday.

Why can’t Indian MPs visit J&K: Congress
International news agency reports claimed that the delegation is “drawn mainly from right-wing parties” and that the group is “dominated” by right-wing MPs from France, Britain and eastern Europe.

Thierry Mariani, a European MP belonging to France’s far-right National Rally, was quoted as telling a news agency, “We are going to see the situation in Kashmir, at least what they want to show us.”

In early August this year, India revoked Article 370 that granted a special status to J&K state. The government had also then announced the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

The Congress on Monday swiftly questioned the government for allowing a European Union delegation to visit Kashmir while preventing Indian political leaders from going to the state, and claimed it was an insult to India’s Parliament and democracy.

The move was also criticised by the Left parties and BJP MP Subramanian Swamy.

News agency reports said national security adviser Ajit Doval, who hosted a lunch for the European legislators, also briefed them on cross-border terror emanating from Pakistan, the constitutional changes made in the status of Jammu and Kashmir and the situation in the Kashmir Valley.

In a statement from New Delhi, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “Members of the European Parliament called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg today... Talking about the need to strengthen engagement with EU on regional and global matters, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of close international cooperation to fight terrorism.”

Amid mounting criticism, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked why the “chest-beating champion of nationalism”, in an apparent swipe at Mr Modi, has allowed European leaders to visit J&K.

“When Indian political leaders have been prevented from meeting the people of J&K, what possessed the great chest-beating champion of nationalism to allow European politicians to visit J&K. This is an outright insult to India’s own Parliament and our democracy,” he tweeted.

An angry CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted, “Then why were Indian political party leaders and MPs repeatedly prevented from exiting Srinagar airport? I was allowed to enter Srinagar only when the Supreme Court permitted my habeas corpus petition. Even today, Indian MPs are not allowed while Modi welcomes MEPs!”

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy was quoted as saying, “This is a perversion of our national policy. I urge the government cancel this visit because it is immoral.”

