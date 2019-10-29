Nation Current Affairs 29 Oct 2019 Another truck driver ...
Another truck driver shot dead in J&K

PTI
Published Oct 29, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Dutt's killing follows a series of attacks by militants on truck drivers and non-locals.
Dutt was fired upon by the militants in the evening in the Kanilwan area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.
 Dutt was fired upon by the militants in the evening in the Kanilwan area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

Srinagar: A truck driver was killed by suspected militants on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said, a day before a delegation of European Union MPs visits the Valley.

Narayan Dutt, a resident of Katra in Udhampur district, is the fourth truck driver to be killed by militants since August 5 when the Centre abrogated J&K’s special status under Article 370 and split the state into two Union Territories.

 

Dutt was fired upon by the militants in the evening in the Kanilwan area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He died on the spot, he added.

A senior police official, who was nearby, rushed to the spot and managed to save two other truck drivers who were in the vicinity, police said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they said.

Dutt’s killing follows a series of attacks by militants on truck drivers and non-locals.

...
