AIUDF chief says, Muslims will defy Assam’s two-child norm

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Oct 29, 2019, 1:27 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2019, 1:27 am IST
Referring to the government’s Cabinet decision to disqualify people having more than two children and seeking a government job.
Guwahati: Triggering a fresh row and opening a new debate on the child-control measures being initiated by the state government, All Indian United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal contends that the new law will hardly have any impact as Muslims would continue to have children.

Referring to the government’s Cabinet decision to disqualify people having more than two children and seeking a government job, Ajmal, who represents the Muslim-dominated Dhubri Lok Sabha seat, said, “Muslims will continue to produce children, they will not listen to anyone. Now, the government has brought this law to stop Muslims from having jobs. According to Sachar Committee report, less than two per cent Muslims get government jobs. It should be remembered that there is a substantial increase of literate people in the community and many are working across the world.”

 

The Muslim leader argued, “Our religion, and I personally believe that those who want to come to the world will come and no one can stop that process.”

Criticising the BJP-led Assam government, Ajmal said, “Whatever laws you make, it will have no impact on the Muslims. Tampering with nature is not good. Muslims will do whatever they want to bear children. Don’t shout later that we have more children.”

Ajmal, in response to remarks made by Hindu religious leaders, said, “On one side, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asks families to produce 10 children, while on the other hand, the saffron party-led government says that no government jobs will be given to people having more than two children. First, they should decide what they want.”

It may be recalled that in a significant move, the Assam cabinet on October 21 decided that no government jobs will be given to people having more than two children from January 1, 2021.

