search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Tata Group fires brandman Suhel Seth over sexual misconduct charges

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 29, 2018, 10:11 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2018, 10:11 am IST
Suhel Seth has been accused by model Diandra Soares, writer Ira Trivedi and filmmaker Natashja Rathore among others.
TATA Group sent out a statement on Monday, saying 'Counselage’s (Suhel Seth’s firm) contract with Tata Sons will end on November 30, 2018.' (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @SuhelSethOfficial)
 TATA Group sent out a statement on Monday, saying 'Counselage’s (Suhel Seth’s firm) contract with Tata Sons will end on November 30, 2018.' (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @SuhelSethOfficial)

Mumbai: Brand consultant Suhel Seth has been fired by the Tata Group after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct in the wake of the #MeToo movement sweeping the country.

The holding company of the group, Tata Sons, has finally decided to end its contract with Seth, after initially stating that it would examine the company’s association with the brand consultant.

 

The group sent out a statement on Monday, saying “Counselage’s (Suhel Seth’s firm) contract with Tata Sons will end on November 30, 2018.”

Seth worked with the group’s public relations team and is largely credited with salvaging the company’s image after its bitter fallout with former chairman Cyrus Mistry.

As soon as the allegations surfaced, a Tata spokesperson had said: “Tata Group is committed to promoting a safe workplace for women. We have noted the recent reports regarding Mr Seth in the media. We are looking into the issue and will decide on a further course of action in this regard.”

Seth has been accused of sexual harassment by six women, including model Diandra Soares, writer Ira Trivedi and filmmaker Natashja Rathore.

Soares recalled in a social media post how Seth had misbehaved with her at a party. “I was dancing on a couch & out of nowhere Suhel Seth shoves his f*****g tongue down my mouth. I immediately bit his tongue & bit it really really hard with all my might & anger.”

Journalist Mandakini Gehlot wrote: “Suhel reached out -- I figured for a quick hug -- and planted a big sloppy kiss on my mouth, I felt his tongue inside my mouth. I was so stunned and I said something like ‘Suhel, you can't do that’.”

Filmmaker Natashja Rathore said: “You then threw yourself at me although I was clearly uncomfortable. You shoved your tongue down my throat even when I resisted -- I whacked your head and said ‘behave yourself’. You put your hand into my kurta and grabbed my breast.”

The biggest scalp to go till now in the #MeToo movement is that of former junior foreign minister M J Akbar who has been accused by over a dozen women of sexual harassment.

Actors Alok Nath and director Sajid Khan are the other high-profile ‘predators’, with the television actor being accused of rape by writer Vinta Nanda. Sajid Khan flashed and now has been dropped as director of that rather inane franchise Houseful 4.

Actor Nana Patekar too is accused of harassment by Tanushree Dutta.

...
Tags: suhel seth, tata group, tata groups sacks suhel seth, #metoo
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Japanese Princess Ayako marries commoner at shrine ceremony

She wore a Heian-era style hairdo and a traditional robe splashed with red and green patterns while Moriya wore coattails.
 

Jackfruit seed may soon be a substitute to cocoa

The search for a cocoa substitute was motivated by the rise in international demand for cocoa.
 

India’s air quality sinks to worst category possible, people advised to wear masks

The Central Pollution Control Board of India announced it would warn people to avoid jogging outdoors in the early morning and after sunset. (Photo: AP)
 

Meghan called Di 2 by royal household for similarities between her and Diana

It comes after Meghan, 37, has paid tribute to Prince Harry's late mother by wearing pieces from her jewellery collection during her first major royal tour. (Photo: AP)
 

Was MS Dhoni 'dropped' from India squad for Windies, Aus T20Is? Here's what BCCI said

Struggling Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni was on Friday excluded from the T20 squads for the series against West Indies and Australia. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Novel tool to monitor fake news on Facebook, Twitter

(Representational image/ Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Had Shashi Tharoor been in Pakistan, he would have been silenced: Giriraj Singh

'How can Rahul Gandhi claim to be a follower of Lord Shiva when his party man can say such a thing? He should come out and apologise on behalf of Tharoor. The Congress has crossed all limits now,' Singh said. (Photo: ANI)

SC may hear pleas against Allahabad HC verdict on Ayodhya land dispute today

The Supreme Court had on September 27 said the civil suit would be heard by a three-judge bench. (Photo: File)

Gujarat: Congress MLA arrested for demanding bribe from irrigation dept engineer

Besides Sabariya, a lawyer named Bharat Ganesh, an assistant engineer, a contractual person, and two others have been arrested by the police. (Representational image)

7 arrested over viral video of ‘college students being forced into unnatural sex’

The video was released on Saturday after which the police arrested some people. (Representational Image | AFP)

India becoming hub of electronics, auto manufacturing: PM Modi in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the 'Make in India' campaign which has been initiated to boost manufacturing in India. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham