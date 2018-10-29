search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

SC may hear pleas against Allahabad HC verdict on Ayodhya land dispute today

PTI
Published Oct 29, 2018, 9:50 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2018, 9:50 am IST
A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph would hear the appeals filed in the matter.
The Supreme Court had on September 27 said the civil suit would be heard by a three-judge bench. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court had on September 27 said the civil suit would be heard by a three-judge bench. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to hear today a batch of petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court's 2010 verdict by which the disputed land on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid area in Ayodhya was divided into three parts.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph would hear the appeals filed in the matter.

 

On September 27, the Supreme Court had declined to refer to a five-judge constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgment that a mosque was not integral to Islam which had arisen during the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute.

In a majority verdict of 2:1, a three-judge bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra had said the civil suit has to be decided on the basis of evidence and the previous verdict has no relevance to this issue.

Justice Ashok Bhushan, who had penned the judgment for himself and the Chief Justice of India, had said it has to find out the context in which the five-judge bench had delivered the 1994 verdict.

However, Justice S Abdul Nazeer had disagreed with the two judges and had said whether a mosque is integral to Islam has to be decided considering religious belief which requires detailed consideration.

The court had on September 27 said the civil suit on land dispute would be heard by a three-judge bench on October 29.

The issue whether a mosque is integral to Islam had cropped up when the three-judge bench was hearing the appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court's verdict.

The three-judge high court bench, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had ordered that the 2.77 acres of land be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

...
Tags: supreme court, ayodhya verdict
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Japanese Princess Ayako marries commoner at shrine ceremony

She wore a Heian-era style hairdo and a traditional robe splashed with red and green patterns while Moriya wore coattails.
 

Jackfruit seed may soon be a substitute to cocoa

The search for a cocoa substitute was motivated by the rise in international demand for cocoa.
 

India’s air quality sinks to worst category possible, people advised to wear masks

The Central Pollution Control Board of India announced it would warn people to avoid jogging outdoors in the early morning and after sunset. (Photo: AP)
 

Meghan called Di 2 by royal household for similarities between her and Diana

It comes after Meghan, 37, has paid tribute to Prince Harry's late mother by wearing pieces from her jewellery collection during her first major royal tour. (Photo: AP)
 

Was MS Dhoni 'dropped' from India squad for Windies, Aus T20Is? Here's what BCCI said

Struggling Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni was on Friday excluded from the T20 squads for the series against West Indies and Australia. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Novel tool to monitor fake news on Facebook, Twitter

(Representational image/ Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gujarat: Congress MLA arrested for demanding bribe from irrigation dept engineer

Besides Sabariya, a lawyer named Bharat Ganesh, an assistant engineer, a contractual person, and two others have been arrested by the police. (Representational image)

7 arrested over viral video of ‘college students being forced into unnatural sex’

The video was released on Saturday after which the police arrested some people. (Representational Image | AFP)

India becoming hub of electronics, auto manufacturing: PM Modi in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the 'Make in India' campaign which has been initiated to boost manufacturing in India. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Ease of cabotage rules hits Indian-flagged ships

Since May this year, international shipping companies have been able to move export and import containers along the country’s coasts, after the Indian Shipping Ministry changed its cabotage rules.

Early interventions can prevent stroke risk

However, doctors say that implementation of interventions targeting various leading risk factors can help reduce the burden.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham