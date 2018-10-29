Rahul Easwar held for Sabari talk, gets bail

Kochi: The Ernakulam Central police on Sunday arrested Rahul Easwar, president of Ayyappa Dharma Sena, in connection with his controversial statement that ‘he had lined up volunteers to desecrate the sanctum sanctorum at Sannidhanam by spilling their own blood to stop young women from entering Sabarimala.’

He was released on conditional bail later in the evening. He allegedly made the statement at a press conference held in the city on Wednesday.

The cops arrested him from his apartment in Thiruvananthapuram around 10.30 am and brought here at 4 pm.

He told reporters at the central station that Kerala is facing an undeclared emergency.

“There is an undeclared emergency prevailing in the state, and it will be there till November 5,” he said.

He tweeted at 10.16 am that he was being arrested and later at 10.36 am that the police were not allowing him to eat breakfast.

“Police not allowed me to take breakfast, first promised that they will take me to KIMS hospital. Changed promise and taking me to central police station near high court Kochi. Is this not human rights violation,” the tweet read.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a person from Thiruvananthapuram, the police said.

He was booked under sections 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the IPC.

He was previously arrested on October 17 from Sabarimala hill for unlawful assembly and obstructing police doing official duties while protesting there. On October 22, he was granted bail.