search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Easwar held for Sabari talk, gets bail

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 29, 2018, 1:38 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2018, 1:38 am IST
The cops arrested him from his apartment in Thiruvananthapuram around 10.30 am and brought here at 4 pm.
Rahul Easwar
 Rahul Easwar

Kochi: The Ernakulam Central police on Sunday arrested Rahul Easwar, president of Ayyappa Dharma Sena, in connection with his controversial statement that ‘he had lined up volunteers to desecrate the sanctum sanctorum at Sannidhanam by spilling their own blood to stop young women from entering Sabarimala.’

He was released on conditional bail later in the evening. He allegedly made the statement at a press conference held in the city on Wednesday.

 

The cops arrested him from his apartment in Thiruvananthapuram around 10.30 am and brought here at 4 pm.

He told reporters at the central station that Kerala is facing an undeclared emergency.

“There is an undeclared emergency prevailing in the state, and it will be there till November 5,” he said.

He tweeted at 10.16 am that he was being arrested and later at 10.36 am that the police were not allowing him to eat breakfast.

“Police not allowed me to take breakfast, first promised that they will take me to KIMS hospital. Changed promise and taking me to central police station near high court Kochi. Is this not human rights violation,” the tweet read.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a person from Thiruvananthapuram, the police said.

He was booked under sections 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the IPC.

He was previously arrested on October 17 from Sabarimala hill for unlawful assembly and obstructing police doing official duties while protesting there. On October 22, he was granted bail.

...
Tags: rahul easwar, sabarimala temple
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Was MS Dhoni 'dropped' from India squad for Windies, Aus T20Is? Here's what BCCI said

Struggling Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni was on Friday excluded from the T20 squads for the series against West Indies and Australia. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Kolkata man finally able to eat three years after he swallowed his dentures

The shop owner lived a recluse life after swallowing his dentures (Photo: AFP)
 

Novel tool to monitor fake news on Facebook, Twitter

(Representational image/ Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp rolls out a fun feature for Android and iOS

The new feature is already available for iPhone users on stable 2.18.100 version, however, Android is yet to receive the new update.
 

China’s 1st private rocket fails after launch

Beijing-based Landscape said late on October 27 that the first and second stage of its ZQ-1 rocket worked normally but something went wrong with the final of the three-stage rocket. (Representational image)
 

PUBG MOBILE brings in the scary new Night Mode

The update is titled 0.9.0 and is available to download on the Google Play Store and App Store.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

The hashtag is a blot on the writing landscape

The hashtag is an abomination, and it does not surprise me that it is used consistently by the media to flag sensations and scandals. There ought to be a law to exterminate it.

Intriguing results from popular personality poll

MK Stalin

Won’t speak against Gandhi family: Ajit Jogi

Ajit Jogi

Bengaluru: Slipper fight video goes viral

Later, the police detained Monica for questioning, while continuing their efforts trace Ms Nagarathna, who is absconding.

It’s time for Modi to go, says Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham