search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  International cricket returns to Cricket Club of India (CCI) after a while as India take on West Indies in the fourth ODI here on Monday, with the five-match series is still up for grabs. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Keemo Paul removes Dhawan, India 1 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

With bilateral, regional, global issues on agenda, PM Modi meets Japanese leaders

PTI
Published Oct 29, 2018, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2018, 1:49 pm IST
PM Modi arrived in Japan on Saturday to attend 13th India-Japan annual 2-day summit aimed to review progress in ties.
Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss strengthening the strategic orientation of relationship between two countries. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)
 Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss strengthening the strategic orientation of relationship between two countries. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

Tokyo/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a series of meetings with top Japanese leaders, including Foreign Minister Taro Kono and held productive, focused discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues.

PM Modi arrived in Japan on Saturday to attend the 13th India-Japan annual two-day summit which will seek to review the progress in ties and deepen strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship.

 

"Strengthening the strategic orientation of our relationship. Foreign Minister of Japan Taro Kono called on PM @narendramodi. Held productive and focused discussion on bilateral, regional and global issues," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The Prime Minister also met Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Minister of Economy Trade and Industry (METI) Hiroshige Seko. He appreciated the Japanese support extended to the flagship initiatives in India.

 

 

Japan's role in India's economic journey continues to be integral to its transformation, Kumar added. "Minister of @METI_JPN Hiroshige Seko called on PM @narendramodi. Discussed ways to enhance our economic engagement, specially given METI's role in strengthening our economic partnership," Kumar tweeted.

A Memorandum of Cooperation was also signed between the two countries to step up cooperation in traditional medicine as Ayurveda combines with Japanese technology, Kumar said.

"Governor of Kanagawa Prefecture of Japan Yuji Kuroiwa called on PM @narendramodi. Discussed cooperation in yoga and ayurvedic between India and Japan," Kumar tweeted.

 

 

Also, PM Modi met with Governor of Shizuoka province of Japan Heita Kawakatsu. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering of vibrant Indian community in Japan and also interacted with some respected names in Japanese venture capitalists.

He also interacted with top business leaders from the two countries at a forum in Tokyo and asked Japanese businessmen to engage more with India.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, taro kono, indo-japan ties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Feel proud’: Lucknow police constable’s son appointed as his boss

'Everyone has a personal and professional life. We will work as expected of our posts,' said Anoop Kumar Singh. (Photo: ANI)
 

Audrey Hepburn had a secret life as a Nazi fighter

For the first two years of the war, Hepburn had to contend with the fact that her father was a Nazi agent and her mother was pro-Nazi.
 

Baby dies after contracting herpes which 'ate up her lungs and brain' from a kiss

Her mum, Abigail, 19, said that the newborn was healthy for the first 36 hours of her life before she developed a fever, became lethargic and lost any interest in food. (Representational Image)
 

2018 CR-V petrol vs diesel: which one should you buy?

Let’s take a look.
 

Japanese Princess Ayako marries commoner at shrine ceremony

She wore a Heian-era style hairdo and a traditional robe splashed with red and green patterns while Moriya wore coattails.
 

Jackfruit seed may soon be a substitute to cocoa

The search for a cocoa substitute was motivated by the rise in international demand for cocoa.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Satish Sana, who accused CBI no. 2 of bribery, seeks SC's protection

In his statement to the CBI, Satish Sana had said he paid a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Rakesh Asthana to be spared any action in an investigation linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi. (Photo: File)

Date of Ayodhya case hearing to be decided in January: Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)

Koregaon-Bhima case: No extension in filing of chargesheet, SC stays Bombay HC order

Recently, the Bombay High Court had set aside the lower court's order allowing extension of time to police to file its probe report against the rights activists in the violence case. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Trying to threaten SC?' Vijayan slams Amit Shah for Sabarimala comment

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan mocked at Amit Shah, saying his 'strength' won’t be enough to pull down the Kerala government led by the CPI-M. (Photo: File)

No assistance from govt to repay loan, national level boxer sells kulfi for living

Demanding a stable government job, award boxer Dinesh Kumar said that he could also train budding boxers for global events. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham