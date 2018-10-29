With bilateral, regional, global issues on agenda, PM Modi meets Japanese leaders

Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss strengthening the strategic orientation of relationship between two countries. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

Tokyo/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a series of meetings with top Japanese leaders, including Foreign Minister Taro Kono and held productive, focused discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues.

PM Modi arrived in Japan on Saturday to attend the 13th India-Japan annual two-day summit which will seek to review the progress in ties and deepen strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship.

"Strengthening the strategic orientation of our relationship. Foreign Minister of Japan Taro Kono called on PM @narendramodi. Held productive and focused discussion on bilateral, regional and global issues," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The Prime Minister also met Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Minister of Economy Trade and Industry (METI) Hiroshige Seko. He appreciated the Japanese support extended to the flagship initiatives in India.

Secretary General of Liberal Democratic Party Toshihiro Nikai called on PM @narendramodi. PM appreciated his vision and experience in strengthening of our bilateral relationship, specially support extended to the flagship initiatives in India. pic.twitter.com/211RNfeAMI — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) October 29, 2018

Japan's role in India's economic journey continues to be integral to its transformation, Kumar added. "Minister of @METI_JPN Hiroshige Seko called on PM @narendramodi. Discussed ways to enhance our economic engagement, specially given METI's role in strengthening our economic partnership," Kumar tweeted.

A Memorandum of Cooperation was also signed between the two countries to step up cooperation in traditional medicine as Ayurveda combines with Japanese technology, Kumar said.

"Governor of Kanagawa Prefecture of Japan Yuji Kuroiwa called on PM @narendramodi. Discussed cooperation in yoga and ayurvedic between India and Japan," Kumar tweeted.

A Memorandum of Cooperation between Kanagawa prefecture & Ministry of Ayush in the field of healthcare & wellness was exchanged during the call on PM @narendramodi by Governor Kuroiwa. pic.twitter.com/H43vf56xcS — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) October 29, 2018

Also, PM Modi met with Governor of Shizuoka province of Japan Heita Kawakatsu. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering of vibrant Indian community in Japan and also interacted with some respected names in Japanese venture capitalists.

He also interacted with top business leaders from the two countries at a forum in Tokyo and asked Japanese businessmen to engage more with India.