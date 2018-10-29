search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi, Abe ask Pak to act against those behind Mumbai, Pathankot terror attacks

PTI
Published Oct 29, 2018, 8:16 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2018, 8:16 pm IST
PM Modi and Shinzo Abe on Monday called on Pakistan to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai and Pathankot terror attacks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe strongly condemned the growing threat of terrorism and its universal reach during their formal summit in Tokyo.(Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe strongly condemned the growing threat of terrorism and its universal reach during their formal summit in Tokyo.(Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Monday called on Pakistan to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai and Pathankot terror attacks. The two leaders strongly condemned the growing threat of terrorism and its universal reach during their formal summit here.

 “They called upon Pakistan to bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorist attacks, including those of November 2008 in Mumbai and January 2016 in Pathankot,” according to the India-Japan Vision Statement issued after the two leaders held two days of summit talks.

 

Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists had sailed into Mumbai from Karachi and carried out coordinated attacks, killing 166 people and injuring over 300 in November 2008.

India has expressed concern to Pakistan over allowing Mumbai attack mastermind and Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed to roam freely in the country and has demanded bringing him to justice.

India blames the Pakistan Army for supporting the “non-state actors”, who had carried out the January 2-4 terror attack on the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in Punjab.

Six terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) crossed over from Pakistan to India and carried out the attack, killing seven security personnel and a civilian before being gunned down.

 “They looked forward to strengthening cooperation against terrorist threats from groups including Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lakshar-e-Tayyiba, and their affiliates,” the statement said.

The two leaders called on all countries to work towards rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and financing channels and halting cross-border movement of terrorists.

They underlined the need for all countries to ensure that their territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries in any manner, the statement said.

 “They emphasised the need for stronger international partnership in countering terrorism and violent extremism, including through increased sharing of information and intelligence,” it said.

Modi and Abe reaffirmed their shared commitment to the total elimination of nuclear weapons and remained resolute in the task of strengthening international cooperation to address the challenges of nuclear proliferation and nuclear terrorism, it said.

...
Tags: pm modi, shinzo abe, mumbai terror attacks, pathankot terror attacks, india-japan vision statement
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Windies 4th ODI: Rohit, Rayudu score tons as hosts return to winning ways

Earlier, explosive tons by Ambati Rayudu and Rohit Sharma made sure West Indies had to do more then what they had done in Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

'Train 18', India’s first engineless train worth Rs 100 crore, unveiled today

Fitted with CCTV cameras, Train 18 would have two executive compartments in the middle with 52 seats each, whereas trailer coaches would have 78 seats each. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 

Same-sex couple who carried the same baby describe it as a priceless experience

While Bliss wanted a baby that was biologically her, she didn’t want to get pregnant (Photo: AFP)
 

Creepy ultrasound picture shows 'demon' watching over unborn baby

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

Like any other day, Archana Jayant was present along with her daughter, Anika, in police station in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, but was clicked by someone and her picture went viral on social media three days ago. (Photo: Twitter | @upcoprahul)
 

Woman removes her belly button to gift to her boyfriend

Woman removes her belly button to gift to her boyfriend. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Palanisamy leading govt of corruption, commission, collection,’ says Stalin

Stalin also accused the state government of remaining subservient to the BJP government at the centre. (Photo: File)

Diplomatic faux pas: Cong hits out at PM Modi on Trump's rejection of R-Day invite

Sharma said Modi must understand that engagement with strategic partners can not be transactional or episodic. (Photo: File)

5 BSF jawans injured in militant attack in Srinagar's Pantha chowk

Gunmen opened fire on a security force vehicle at the Pantha chowk , resulting in injuries to five jawans, a police official said. (Representational Image)

Turned away by 2 civic hospitals, Mumbai woman delivers in local train

The woman, identified as Surekha Tiwari, delivered a baby in a compartment of a suburban train ahead of the Dadar railway station. (Representational Image)

Days after backing protestors, Amit Shah likely to visit Sabarimala temple

Amit Shah's wish comes days after he declared BJP's full support to protestors against Kerala govt's move to implement Supreme Court order lifting ban on entry of menstruating women. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham