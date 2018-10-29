search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Palanisamy leading govt of corruption, commission, collection,’ says Stalin

PTI
Published Oct 29, 2018, 7:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2018, 7:55 pm IST
Saying DMK was ready to face polls, Stalin said that if elections were held to 20 assembly seats, DMK would emerge victorious in all seats.
Stalin also accused the state government of remaining subservient to the BJP government at the centre. (Photo: File)
 Stalin also accused the state government of remaining subservient to the BJP government at the centre. (Photo: File)

Nagapattinam: DMK chief M K Stalin on Monday attacked the ruling AIADMK, saying Chief Minister K Palanisamy was leading a government of 'Corruption, Commission and Collection' and was scared of facing the public in the local body polls and bypolls.

Speaking at a wedding function at Thirukkadaiyur in the district, he said the government was facing the wrath of the people on all fronts and was scared of facing them.

 

"Despite the Madras High Court's directions to hold local body polls in the state, the State Election Commission is delaying the process. When bypoll dates to Thiruvarur and Thirparankundam assembly constituencies were to be announced, the Chief Secretary wrote to the Election Commission of India, requesting for postponement, citing the coming monsoon as the reason."

All these actions clearly showed that the government was afraid of facing the people through the democratic electoral process, he said.

Stalin also referred to corruption charges against the chief minister and a couple of ministers. "They know for sure that they have no chance of getting re-elected" and hence were indulging in corruption, he said.

Stating that DMK was ready to face the polls, Stalin said that if elections were held to 20 assembly constituencies (2 vacant seats and 18 disqualified), DMK would emerge victorious in all the seats.

The Madras High Court last week upheld the disqualification of 18 ruling party MLAs, loyal to AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, and cleared the decks for the bypolls in the constituencies. Besides the 18, the Tiruvarur seat represented by late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and Tiruparankundram by AIADMK's A K Bose are vacant in view of their recent deaths.

Stalin also accused the state government of remaining subservient to the BJP government at the centre. "When I point out this fact, the chief minister is filing defamation suits. They have filed seven such cases against me so far," he said.

 Top DMK leaders and former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar were among those who participated in the wedding.

...
Tags: dmk, m k stalin, aiadmk, k palanisamy, tamil nadu bypolls
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Nagapattinam




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Windies 4th ODI: Rohit, Rayudu score tons as hosts return to winning ways

Earlier, explosive tons by Ambati Rayudu and Rohit Sharma made sure West Indies had to do more then what they had done in Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

'Train 18', India’s first engineless train worth Rs 100 crore, unveiled today

Fitted with CCTV cameras, Train 18 would have two executive compartments in the middle with 52 seats each, whereas trailer coaches would have 78 seats each. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 

Same-sex couple who carried the same baby describe it as a priceless experience

While Bliss wanted a baby that was biologically her, she didn’t want to get pregnant (Photo: AFP)
 

Creepy ultrasound picture shows 'demon' watching over unborn baby

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

Like any other day, Archana Jayant was present along with her daughter, Anika, in police station in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, but was clicked by someone and her picture went viral on social media three days ago. (Photo: Twitter | @upcoprahul)
 

Woman removes her belly button to gift to her boyfriend

Woman removes her belly button to gift to her boyfriend. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Diplomatic faux pas: Cong hits out at PM Modi on Trump's rejection of R-Day invite

Sharma said Modi must understand that engagement with strategic partners can not be transactional or episodic. (Photo: File)

5 BSF jawans injured in militant attack in Srinagar's Pantha chowk

Gunmen opened fire on a security force vehicle at the Pantha chowk , resulting in injuries to five jawans, a police official said. (Representational Image)

Turned away by 2 civic hospitals, Mumbai woman delivers in local train

The woman, identified as Surekha Tiwari, delivered a baby in a compartment of a suburban train ahead of the Dadar railway station. (Representational Image)

Days after backing protestors, Amit Shah likely to visit Sabarimala temple

Amit Shah's wish comes days after he declared BJP's full support to protestors against Kerala govt's move to implement Supreme Court order lifting ban on entry of menstruating women. (Photo: File | PTI)

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

Like any other day, Archana Jayant was present along with her daughter, Anika, in police station in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, but was clicked by someone and her picture went viral on social media three days ago. (Photo: Twitter | @upcoprahul)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham