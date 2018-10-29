Modi one of my most dependable friends: Shinzo Abe

New Delhi: Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of his most “dependable” frie-nds and together with the Indian leader, he would like to strengthen bilateral cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In a message published in Indian newspapers on the day of the two leaders’ summit meeting in Japan, Abe said India was driving the region and the world’s prosperity as a global power. Prime Minister Modi was an outstanding leader of his great country, the Japanese premier said.

“I have always belie-ved and stated that the relationship between Japan and India is blessed with the largest potential in the world,” he said. Japan-India cooperation continued to expand broadly in many fields such as security, investment, information technology, agriculture, health, environment and tourism, Abe noted.

“We share a big win-win potential in all areas and Japan remai-ns committed to supporting india’s economic growth and Prime Minister Modi’s Make in India initiative through high-speed rail, subways and other infrastructure, mobilising Japan’s world-leading technologies,” he said.

“PM Modi, who is currently visiting Japan since yesterday, is one of my most dependable and valuable friends. On behalf of the entire Japanese government, I have the pleasure of extending him the warmest hospitality,” the Japanese leader’s message read.