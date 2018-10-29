search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma has brought up his 21st ODI hundred as he and Ambati Rayudu keep West Indies in check in the fouth ODI in Mumbai. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Hemraj, Hope dismissed early
 
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K 'on fire' because of PM Modi's 'mistakes', says Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Oct 29, 2018, 5:05 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2018, 5:05 pm IST
Gandhi also alleged that the 'One-Rank, One-Pension' scheme has not been implemented so far and PM was speaking 'lies' on issue.
Gandhi said a couple of days back, a delegation of ex- servicemen met him and said they had trusted Modi over OROP but 'disappointed' now. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Gandhi said a couple of days back, a delegation of ex- servicemen met him and said they had trusted Modi over OROP but 'disappointed' now. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Ujjain (MP): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made "mistakes" on Jammu and Kashmir, as a result of which the state is "on fire".

Addressing a public meeting here, Gandhi also alleged that the 'One-Rank, One-Pension' scheme has not been implemented so far and the prime minister was speaking "lies" on the issue.

 

He said a couple of days back, a delegation of ex- servicemen met him and said they had trusted Modi over OROP but were "disappointed" now.

The prime minister "claims that OROP has been implemented. He speaks lies. OROP has not been implemented so far. Modi ji claims but ex-servicemen said it was not executed," the Congress leader said.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, he said the state is "on fire" right now, apparently referring to the latest killings in the state by the terrorists.

The Modi government "opened the doors of J&K for terrorists. No politician was martyred in J&K but army men are laying their lives there because of Narendra Modi's mistakes," Gandhi said.

"The Prime Minister talks about surgical strike, Army, Navy but doesn't talk about army men. He makes claims. At least, tell us what you did about those who carried out the surgical strike (of September 2016)," he said.

Taking a jibe at Modi for his remark that "selling of pakoda is also a job", Gandhi said, "If you fry pakodas, then BJP will take away the money of the oil. Moreover, it will eat fried pakodas."

He also alleged that Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had allowed indebted liquor baron Vijay Mallya escape from the country.

"Mallya had a meeting for 40 minutes with Arun Jaitley before leaving the country. FM has the government agencies under him and he could have informed him," Gandhi said.

Jaitley has already rubbished the allegations.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, orop, pm modi, jammu and kashmir, modi government
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Ujjain




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Creepy ultrasound picture shows 'demon' watching over unborn baby

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

Like any other day, Archana Jayant was present along with her daughter, Anika, in police station in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, but was clicked by someone and her picture went viral on social media three days ago. (Photo: Twitter | @upcoprahul)
 

Woman removes her belly button to gift to her boyfriend

Woman removes her belly button to gift to her boyfriend. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Clash of segments: Renault Kwid vs Hyundai Santro- which car to buy?

Before we get down to the business, let’s look at the major differences between the two.
 

Horrified woman catches neighbour having sex with cat after hearing its screams

He had been caught having sex with dogs and cats before (Photo: AFP)
 

Himanshu Desai becomes 1st Indian to compete in Remy Martin Bartender Talent Academy

The competition celebrates and hones the passions of global bartenders, and will be held this week in Cognac and Paris with 11 finalists representing 9 nations.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

1 GB data cheaper than bottle of cold drink in India: PM Modi in Japan

PM Modi, who arrived in Japan on Saturday to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit and held a series of meetings with top Japanese leaders and addressed the Indian community. (Photo: PTI)

‘Fancy dress Hinduism’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over temple visits

Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with senior leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Congress close to clinching deal in Telangana, may contest from 90 seats

AICC in-charge for Telangana R C Khuntia declined to comment on number of seats to be contested by each party but said seat-sharing formula is expected to be announced within day or two. (Photo: File | DC)

Kneel before Amma, seek tearful apology to rejoin party: AIADMK to ousted MLAs

The Madras High Court had on October 25 upheld the June 14 order of the then chief justice disqualifying the 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs, in a huge relief to the K Palaniswami government. (Photo: File | DC)

Muzaffarpur shelter case: Former Bihar Minister Manju Verma's husband surrenders

Chandrashekhar Verma, the absconding husband of former Bihar minister Manju Verma who had steeped down following allegations of links with the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal case, surrendered before a court in Begusarai. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham